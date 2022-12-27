2022 was a rousingly successful year for local sports, from the professional ranks down to high school

Rapid City, the Black Hills and West River ended 2021 with a lot to look forward to in sports. While it wasn’t the most successful year on record, a lot of firsts were made and plenty of progress — new venues, new teams, etc. — gave hope that 2022 would be even more captivating

And that it was.

Rapid City natives made waves on national and international levels, professional teams caused commotion in the community — in some ways good, in others not so much — college programs made history and high school squads, comprised of some of the most prolific athletes in the state, fended off East River foes to claim state championships in abundance.

Many of you know those alluded to above, residents of this part of the state showed up in droves to cheer on their teams and their players, but if you need a refresher, he is the Rapid City Journal’s 2022 year in review.

Rapid City represented on a national and global scale

Rapid City Stevens graduate Becky Hammon, a stranger to no one in the Black Hills, closed out 2021 by becoming the head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces after serving as an assistant in the NBA. After speaking to the Journal for an exclusive story in January, the former South Dakota Miss Basketball went on to lead the Aces to the league championship, earning WNBA Coach of the Year honors along the way.

Hammon wasn’t the only one to surge to the top of their respective sport. Shane Van Boening, who hails from Rapid City and has been nicknamed “The South Dakota Kid,” became the No. 1 ranked pool player in the world. He reached the pinnacle of the billiards ranks by winning the WPA World Nine-ball Championship in April. Van Boening was featured on a 60 Minutes piece earlier this month.

Simeon Birnbaum’s historic season on the track this spring was not merely limited to South Dakota. He broke state records in the mile run and 3200, capturing four championships at the state meet in May in Sioux Falls by winning the 800 and sprint medley as well, but he went on to run a sub four-minute mile at the Brooks PR Invitational in June in Seattle, becoming just the 17th high schooler ever and the third junior to do so. He finished with a time of 3:59.51.

Birnbaum was named an All-American and awarded Gatorade Player of the Year for his efforts and went on to capture his second straight Cross Country state title in October. He has committed to run for track and field powerhouse Oregon next year.

Championships abundant among high schools

High School teams in the area brought home a plethora of championships this year, some with great historical significance.

Perhaps none was more meaningful than Wall’s Class 9AA football championship in November. On a mission to get to the title game, the Eagles trounced opponents all season and not only reached the championship game for the first time since 2011, but won it, securing their first state title in 28 years. It also marked the first state championship in football for all of Pennington County since 1994.

Gregory also emerged with the Class 9A trophy, winning its first football championship since 2017.

Nobody expected the St. Thomas More girls basketball team to do what they did at State. As the No. 5 seed, the Cavaliers scored three straight upset victories en route to claiming the Class A championship in stunning fashion. It marked their first title since 2018 and seventh in the last decade.

STM was led by standout Reese Ross, now the No. 1 ranked senior girls basketball player in the state, who averaged a double-double with more than 20 points at the state tournament. Last month, Ross signed her National Letter of intent to compete at Utah, a power-five program, and is joined by Rapid City Christian’s Olivia Kieffer, who inked with the University of South Dakota, as two Rapid City girls basketball players to sign with D-I programs.

On the links, the Gregory boys golf team won the Class B title at Rapid City Elks Golf Course, with the Gorillas’ Coy Determan earning individual co-champion, and Bison claimed the Class B girls championship, led by co-champion Greta Anderson.

The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team dominated their opponents yet again this fall, culminating in back-to-back Class AA state championships in October at Sioux Park. Anna Mueller, Kaiya Parkin, Bella Scott, Evelyn Haar and Lindsey Pfingston all claimed individual titles.

Athena Franciliso earned the most prestigious individual title on the court, however, winning the Flight 1 singles state championship to lead the STM girls to a runner-up finish in Class A. Franciliso also won the Flight 1 doubles title with partner Shriya Gangineni. Rapid City Christian’s Allison Hill also claimed the Flight 3 singles championship.

The state cross country meet also saw several team championships won by squads hailing from West River. The Stevens boys and girls both won Class AA team titles, Custer boys earned the Class A title, led by a back-to-back first-place finish from All-American Sawyer Clarkson, and the Philip boys topped the Class B standings.

And of course no one could forget the Stevens boys soccer team’s run to the Class AA state championship in October. The Raiders topped Sioux Falls Lincoln in Tea for their first title in seven years.

Many other high school athletes were crowned state champions and accomplished notable achievements. Bella Swedlund, now playing basketball for Kansas, eclipsed 2,000 career points with Winner, as did Maleighya Estes for White River, and Wall football’s Cedar Amiotte was named Class 9AA’s only All-American.

Wrestling state championships were won by Rapid City Stevens’ Logan Graf, Corter Doney and Riley Benson, Sturgis’ Reese Jacobs and Philip Area’s Burk Blasius on the boys side, while nationally-ranked Taylor Graveman of Spearfish and Lead-Deadwood’s Trinity Zopp claimed girls wrestling titles.

In track and field, Rapid City Central’s Matayah Yellow Mule, Spearfish’s Brayden Delahoyde, Red Cloud’s Jade Ecoffey, Custer’s Kellyn Kortemeyer, Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson, Rapid City Christian’s Chase Maher, Bison’s Lane Krautschun (now at Belle Fourche), Kadoka Area’s Lanie Blair, Timber Lake’s Hank Kraft, Rapid City Stevens’ Baylee Van Zee, Spearfish’s Jaden Guthmiller, Sturgis’ Aidan Hedderman, Custer’s Blake Boyster, Belle Fourche’s Aiden Giffin and Winner’s Aaron Monk all won individual state championships in their respective events.

Rapid City Stevens head track coach Paul Hendry also won National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year for girls track and field.

Summer baseball a rousing success

The sport of baseball is a staple in the City of Presidents, especially during the summer months, and fans were treated to some fantastic results.

Rapid City Post 22 went on an unexpected run to win the South Dakota Legion Baseball Class A state championship for the 44th time, on its home turf of Fitzgerald Stadium in August. The Hardhats went on to compete in the Great Plains regional tournament, which was also hosted at the Fitz.

Across the parking lot, Rapid City Post 320 found success, snapping a six-year state tournament drought, while the Rapid City Sliders Babe Ruth team won the Midwest Regional in walk-off fashion at McKeague Field and went on to reach the semifinals of the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia.

Pro sports cause commotion

Under first-year head coach Scott Burt, the Rapid City Rush snapped a seven-year playoff drought and reached the Kelly Cup Playoffs, winning their first-round series and becoming one one of eight remaining teams. They also set a single-season franchise record for ECHL points.

The Rush’s success led to the organization forming a new NHL affiliation with the Calgary Flames.

Rapid City tried another round of bringing professional football to the area, and it again led to some intriguing headlines as the Rapid City Marshals of the Champions Indoor Football League kicked off in April to large crowds at Summit Arena. Controversy surrounded the organization, however, after the team was sold mid-season before the Journal reported that players were kicked out of their hotel due to unpaid bills charged to the team’s former owner. The Marshals are expected to play again this spring.

And speaking of new teams, the Badlands Sabres junior hockey team began play in Fall 2021 but wrapped up their inaugural season this past February. The Sabres, under former Rushmore Thunder head coach Brendon Hodge, went 19-25-3 and reached the first round of the North American Tier 3 Hockey League playoffs.

College teams make history

No year-end wrap-up would be complete without discussing the performances of South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State’s teams.

The Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team won their first-ever RMAC championship in March, then put the whole state on notice after upsetting No. 1 Nova Southeastern in the NCAA Tournament to reach the Final Four in Evansville, Indiana. They fell one game shy of the championship, losing by four to Northwest Missouri, but star player Joel Scott was named RMAC Player of the Year and head coach Ryan Thompson was named RMAC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year.

BHSU has picked up right where it left off last season, starting its 2022-23 campaign a perfect 11-0 for the first time in program history and is ranked No. 5 in the county.

On the gridiron, the Yellow Jackets football team earned its first winning season in six years under head coach Josh Breske, went 5-0 for the first time since 1951 and set a program record with 75 points in a game this season.

SD Mines also had a historic football season. The Hardrockers finished above .500 in RMAC play for the first time ever, earned back-to-back winning season for the first time since 1984-85 and tallied seven wins in a season for the first time since 2010, including a notable victory over Chadron State in their season finale, their first victory over the Eagles in 35 years.

In conclusion

Many more teams and athletes hit milestones in 2022 — Stevens girls basketball, STM boys soccer and the Rushmore Thunder all reached their respective state championship games — and progress in community sports was also made — a new legion baseball team was formed, the Rushmore Thunder girls program was resurrected — but the point stands that 2022 was wildly successful in Rapid City, the Black Hills and across West River.

There was certainly no shortage of entertaining games, breakout performances and championships won, and 2023 aims to be another stage for more of the same.