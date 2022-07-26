 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
22-year-old arraigned in federal court for 2021 Buffalo Gap National Grasslands wildfire

Federal Courthouse

Andrew W. Bogue Federal Building and United States Courthouse

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

A federal grand jury indicted a 22-year-old Rapid City man for causing a 2,600-acre fire on the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands in 2021.

The government alleges Dillon Rose started the March 2021 fire after going off-roading with a vehicle on the national preserve. Rose is charged with causing a fire, use of a motor vehicle off designated roadways, and careless and reckless driving.

He appeared in federal court on July 20 before Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann and pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

If convicted, Rose will face up to six months in prison, a $1,500 fine, or both and a $10 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. The court could also order restitution. 

The prosecution did not seek to keep Rose detained pending trial. His defense noted his willingness to cooperate with officials. Rose's parents attended his hearing and waited outside the courthouse for his release.

Wollmann told Rose he will have to follow pretrial release conditions, including not committing any crimes, keeping in regular contact with his attorney, and surrendering himself if convicted. 

Rose's plea agreement deadline is Aug. 9.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

