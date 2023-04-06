A 23-year-old Scenic woman is accused of breaking a woman's jaw, strangling her and then hiding a razorblade in her mouth and sneaking it into the Pennington County Jail after her arrest on Tuesday.

Raelynn Old Horse appeared before Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue on Thursday morning on a criminal complaint accusing her of one felony count of possessing an unauthorized article in the jail, two counts of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of false personation for giving false information to an officer.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Alexandra Weiss asked Bogue to set Old Horse's bond at $10,000 cash only due to the "brutalness of the attack."

Referencing law enforcement reports, Bogue said Old Horse is accused of punching, kicking and biting the alleged victim, which resulted in a broken jaw. She also allegedly strangled the woman.

Elizabeth Regalato, with the Public Defender's Office, asked the court to consider a personal recognizance bond with possible electronic monitoring. She said Regalato has lived in the area for seven months, has a job and is attending college.

Bogue set Old Horse's bond at $5,000 cash only.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 3:45 p.m. on April 21.