A Rapid City man sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday had 100 fentanyl pills at the time of his arrest in July 2022, according to the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office.

Dylan Arneson, 23, pleaded guilty in February to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

"Think of all the people that can die from overdose with 100 pills," Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky told Arneson.

Gusinsky sentenced him to five years with credit for 283 days time served.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin, according to the CDC. Just how much fentanyl it takes to kill a person varies.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams is a potentially lethal dose depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.

Arneson was arrested on July 2, 2022 and charged the following month with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin and benzodiazapine, as well as one count of possessing a firearm as someone with a prior drug conviction. Arneson was previously convicted of possessing a controlled substance in 2019.

He pleaded guilty to the fentanyl count and a simple assault charge from his time in the Pennington County Jail. The state agreed to drop the other intent to distribute charges, the firearm charge, two DUI cases, and three petty theft and criminal entry of a motor vehicle cases.

"He wants to get whatever treatment he can while he's in custody," said Bradley Borgue, Arneson's defense attorney.

Gusinsky said one of the things that stood out to him about the case is Arneson asked for a five-year sentence, when many people attempt to "minimize" their crime and ask for one year.

"I hope you can beat your addiction," Gusinsky said.

Both Borgue and Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Aaron Hellbusch said Arneson "graduated" from using drugs to selling them.

"There's a difference between a career drug dealer and someone who escalates as a means to feed a drug problem," Borgue said.

Hellbusch said fentanyl is "the cancer that is filling our streets." Gusinsky said people selling the drug are, "selling death."

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, 67% of the 106,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021 involved synthetic opioids other than methadone, which is primarily fentanyl.

The substance appears to be on the rise in Pennington County.

In 2021, the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET) in Pennington County seized 960.55 grams of the drug, almost seven times the amount seized in 2020. In 2022, the number decreased slightly, by about six grams.

To put that in perspective, the Rapid City Police Department said one gram of fentanyl equals 10 pills.

According to Pennington County Sheriff's Office Lt. Casey Kenrick, who worked in UNET for eight years before recently moving to a patrol leadership position, said the drug is gaining in popularity over heroin in the county. It's a cheaper alternative to other opioids and methamphetamine, he said.