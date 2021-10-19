24-year-old man dies after being stabbed in Rapid City

Several hours after being transported to a hospital for stab wounds early Thursday morning, Leon Richards, 24, died, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Police received a report of a stabbing that had just occurred at 4:10 a.m. Thursday in the area of 120 Surfwood Drive and arrived to find Richards laying on the ground.

"Since the time of the original call, police have been working diligently to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and locate the individual responsible," the release states. "At this point in the investigation, it is believed Richards had an association with the suspect. This incident does not appear to be random in nature.'"

Anyone with information about the stabbing or suspect should call police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

The Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident jointly.

