25 companies split $23.5 million in South Dakota COVID-19 funding

More than $23.5 million in relief was split up between 25 applicants for the first and second rounds of the South Dakota small business grant program.
The 25 businesses that were awarded the most money consisted mostly of hospitality, agriculture and commercial real estate and construction businesses, such as Lloyd Companies and Van Buskirk Companies.
Fifteen businesses received $1 million in funding between the first and second round of grants, after Gov. Kristi Noem raised the maximum benefit from $100,000 to $500,000 per round. Some businesses received more because they have several locations, such as Lester Hospitality, which received over $2 million between its three businesses.
Businesses that applied for the grants had to show there was at least a 25% reduction in business, said Colin Keeler, director of financial systems for the South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management.
"The goal of the grants was to help offset a reduction in business due to COVID-19," Keeler said in an emailed statement.
Hospitality and commercial real estate are two of the hardest hit industries in South Dakota. Some hotels, such as Regency Hotel Management, had to lay off more than 80% of staff members in 2020 because occupancy dropped nearly 60%.
Grant awards ranged from $1 million to $538. The average amount paid out for businesses not in the top 25 award amounts was $76,449; the median was $29,818.
The review of all applications were completed in January, but there are still about $3.2 million in grant money to be distributed as of March 1. That remaining money will be distributed between 52 businesses.
The top 25
1. American Connections Inc., $1,000,000
2. Applied Engineering Inc., $1,000,000
3. Aviation Manufacturing Group LLC, $1,000,000
4. Custom Touch Homes LLC, $1,000,000
5. Dakota Sioux Casino & Hotel, $1,000,000
6. James Garrett, $1,000,000
7. Shawn Gengerke, $1,000,000
8. Gruen-wald Engineered Laminate, $1,000,000
9. JR Koop, $1,000,000
10. KWB Hotel Partners LLC, $1,000,000
11. Lester Hospitality - Sioux Falls, $1,000,000
12. Main and Main LLC, $1,000,000
13. Midwest Ag Supply LLC, $1,000,000
14. North Star Logistics LLC, $1,000,000
15. Regency Hotel Management LLC, $1,000,000
16. CR Lloyd Associates Inc., $966,469
17. Seedpoint Solutions LLC, $952,592
18. XRX Inc., $902,045
19. River Greenway Hospitality LLC, $898,229
20. Shiba Investments Inc., $895,991
21. SODACO Inc., $851,473
22. Jeffrey Hemmer Farms Inc., $794,896
23. Tim W. Olson Construction Inc., $765,961
24. Big Hat Outdoors Inc., $750,981
25. James Koehler, $746,496