25 companies split $23.5 million in South Dakota COVID-19 funding

More than $23.5 million in relief was split up between 25 applicants for the first and second rounds of the South Dakota small business grant program.

The 25 businesses that were awarded the most money consisted mostly of hospitality, agriculture and commercial real estate and construction businesses, such as Lloyd Companies and Van Buskirk Companies.

Fifteen businesses received $1 million in funding between the first and second round of grants, after Gov. Kristi Noem raised the maximum benefit from $100,000 to $500,000 per round. Some businesses received more because they have several locations, such as Lester Hospitality, which received over $2 million between its three businesses.

Businesses that applied for the grants had to show there was at least a 25% reduction in business, said Colin Keeler, director of financial systems for the South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management.

"The goal of the grants was to help offset a reduction in business due to COVID-19," Keeler said in an emailed statement.

Hospitality and commercial real estate are two of the hardest hit industries in South Dakota. Some hotels, such as Regency Hotel Management, had to lay off more than 80% of staff members in 2020 because occupancy dropped nearly 60%.