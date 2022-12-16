'26 years and counting': Mystery donor drops $2K gold coin in red kettle

For the 26th year, a mysterious donor has given a gold coin to The Salvation Army of the Black Hills for its Christmas Campaign. This year’s gold coin was donated to a red kettle in Spearfish last week, concealed in a Peanuts cartoon, wrapped in a $100 bill. The cartoon included a hand-written note “26 years and counting!! Thanks for all you do!!!”

The 1-ounce Gold Commemorative Arts Medal coin was released in 1983 with composition made up of 90% gold, 7% copper and 3% silver. Its estimated value is $2,060, the Salvation Army said in a news release. An image of American poet Robert Frost is featured on one side of the coin. A quote from his most famous poem, “The Road Not Taken,” is on the other side: “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”

The coin’s arrival is always a joyful surprise for Salvation Army staff and the bell ringers who volunteer throughout the Black Hills.

“Is it going to come, where is it going to come, when is it going to come? You can never assume. It’s not ever a guarantee that it’s going to come but this is such an exciting thing,” said Major Jerry O’Neil, Black Hills Area Coordinator for The Salvation Army of the Black Hills.

“Whether it’s an individual or a family, we don’t know. It’s a great thing for this community to say it has been happening consecutively for 26 years, and we know it’s the same person every year because they wrap it in the Peanuts comic and wrap that in a $100 bill!” O’Neil said. “They give you this very expensive coin and the bonus is they wrap it in a $100 bill! It’s a class act all the way around and it’s kind and compassionate… Hopefully this person will know the impact (they’re making).”

The coin arrived at a time when giving is down slightly and the Salvation Army’s local Christmas Campaign has been hindered by winter storms. The weather has forced the group to cancel its red kettles outside local businesses for three days this week, O’Neil said Thursday. They've also rescheduled their Christmas toy and food box distribution in Spearfish. Pre-registered clients can pick up food and toys between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. For information, call Major Vangie O’Neil, 605-342-0982.

As of Dec. 11, The Salvation Army of the Black Hills had raised 35% of its Christmas Campaign goal. By the same time last year, the campaign had raised 39%. This year’s Christmas Campaign fundraising goal is $457,900. The goal for the red kettles is to raise $174,500, with the balance of $283,400 coming from direct mail donations, general donations and special events.

“We were doing well with the kettles. We were on track to have a good year and now three days are gone,” O’Neil said. “We’re hoping to (have red kettles) out Friday.”

“We thank everybody in the community — folks that ring the bells, folks that put money in kettles. We live in a very generous community. Definitely I’m concerned about the Christmas Campaign. Losing three days, there’s much to be concerned about. We do the best we can and hope for the best results,” O’Neil said.

The campaign raises money used locally during the Christmas season to provide food for families and individuals and toys for children. The money also is used throughout the year to provide food, clothing, household items, utility assistance, and other basic financial and material assistance.

Like many nonprofits in the Black Hills, the Salvation Army is seeing increased need for its services.

“Regarding the food pantry, we’ve seen as much as 30% and 40% (increase) and we’re seeing folks coming for the first time. The double whammy for us as a nonprofit is some of those folks who were donors, some of them found themselves in need of the services being provided,” O’Neil said. “We’re happy to be there for those folks.”

Volunteers needed

A bright note is the number of volunteer bell ringers increased this year, O’Neil said, and there are more opportunities to volunteer as a bell ringer through mid-afternoon on Dec. 24.

A typical bell ringer shift is two hours, although an individual can choose a shorter or longer time slot, O’Neil said.

The Salvation Army also needs volunteers to assist with sorting and processing Angel Tree gifts and distributing Christmas food boxes and toys. Distributing Angel Tree gifts and Christmas food boxes will take place Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. For more information about volunteer opportunities, contact Angie Mason, volunteer and events coordinator at 605-342-0892 or angie.mason@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Christmas food boxes: This year, more than 1,400 food boxes will be distributed — an increase of 23% over last year. Each box contains staples to prepare a holiday meal, including cranberry sauce, rolls, gravy, canned vegetables, stuffing and dessert. Each box will be paired with a whole frozen turkey or ham.

Angel Tree: The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides toys to children ages infant to 14 who are in need in the Black Hills. The Salvation Army will distribute an estimated 12,264 toys and gifts to 1,752 children, an increase of more than 60%. This year, 4,597 more toys are being distributed and 655 more children are being served by the Angel Tree program than in 2021.

Nursing and veteran homes: Last week, The Salvation Army of the Black Hills visited 29 area nursing and veteran homes as part of its Community Care Ministries, which strive to provide comfort, cheer and when possible, material assistance to the elderly and to those in need.

“Each Christmas, we like to deliver a little something to each resident,” said Major Vangie O’Neil, Rapid City Corps officer. “This year, the gift included a 2023 wall calendar, word search booklet or winter hat, the Christmas edition of our Salvation Army magazine and a holiday bag.”

Volunteers made these deliveries in Rapid City and the Black Hills.

For more information about Community Care Ministries or to become a member, contact Vangie O’Neil at 605-342-0982 or vangie.oneil@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Although the red kettle portion of the campaign ends Dec. 24, people can give to the Christmas campaign online or by mail through Jan. 15, 2023. Mail checks to 405 N. Cherry Ave., Rapid City, SD 57701, or donate online at blackhillsredkettle.org. Go to centralusa.salvationarmy.org/blackhills or follow @RapidCityTSA on Facebook for more information.

To register as a bell ringer go to registertoring.com to sign up to volunteer, or contact Angie at The Salvation Army of the Black Hills.