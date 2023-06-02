Officials have announced who will be the next commander of the world’s largest B-1 bomber combat wing.

Col. Derek Oakley has been selected to take command of the 28th Bomb Wing during a change of command ceremony scheduled for later in June.

Oakley is no stranger to Ellsworth. He currently serves as commander of the 28th Operations Group, leading the largest operational B-1 group in the Air Force with one operational support squadron, two bomb squadrons and operations of the Powder River Training Complex. Earlier in his career, he served as a B-1 evaluator pilot and director of operations for the 34th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth from July 2009 to December 2012.

Prior to his current assignment, Oakley was the director of the B-21 Integration and System Management Office, where he liaised between Air Force Global Strike Command and the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, supporting development of the B-21 Raider, the Air Force’s Top 3 priority acquisition program.

Colonel Oakley received his commission from the U.S. Air Force Officer Training School in May 2000 and is a command pilot with more than 3,400 flight hours in the B-1B, T-38, T-6, and T-37 aircraft, including 991 combat hours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Current Commander, Col. Joseph Sheffield, will be moving to the Pentagon to serve as Chief in the House Liaison Office for the U.S. Air Force. The new role entails managing interactions between USAF personnel and House Representatives to support the Air Force and Space Force Programs and Congressional travel, and analyzing national security and Department of Defense strategic policy for engagement with Congress. Sheffield has served as commander of the 28th Bomb Wing since June 2021.