34th Military Appreciation event moves online

Senior Airman Ethan Williams

28th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Ethan Williams is a Visitor Control Center Technician assigned to the 28th Security Forces Squadron at Ellsworth AFB. Williams validates entry for approximately 95 visitors daily and processes and files Installation Entry Authority Lists and special event lists, ensuring only authorized personnel are granted entry onto the installation. He is also responsible for issuing and inventorying restricted area badges to assist the 28th Bomb Wing’s stringent restricted area circulation controls. His daily actions set the front line of security for Air Force Global Strike Command’s largest combat B-1B Lancer fleet. Airman Williams hails from Hesperia, California, and arrived at Ellsworth in November 2017. He has been in the Air Force for just over three and a half years, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Sgt. Sergio Luis Cortez-Rivera, who served as Provost Marshal, U.S. Army, from 1966 to 1969. Airman Williams recently returned from a deployment in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, in support of Operations Freedom’s Sentinel and Resolute Support, where he served as a Response Force Member. While subject to indirect fire, Williams secured four medical evacuations aiding in emergency medical response for four coalition forces members wounded in action. Additionally, Williams supported Operation Daylight, in which he served as a heavy weapons gunner to secure the Kandahar Air Field perimeter that negated enemy ground attacks and ensured the security of inherent resources. Furthermore, Williams responded to two separate indirect fire attacks and conducted post-attack reconnaissance to ensure the safety of 19 taxiways and 225 coalition aircraft and identify unexploded ordinance, effectively securing 3.5 billion dollars in joint assets. Finally, Williams was an active member and elected Treasurer of the First Four professional Airmen’s organization that worked to improve the morale and provide professional development to Kandahar Air Field’s junior enlisted members.