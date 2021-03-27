36-year-old man killed in Custer County crash

One man died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash that occurred east of Hermosa.

The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when the driver lost control of the vehicle while entering a curve. The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled.

The 36-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

