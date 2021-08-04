40 Years of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip

It all started with a keg party in the pasture.

That’s how Rod “Woody” Woodruff, President of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, describes the first gathering back in August 1982 when the Legendary Buffalo Chip Campground was nothing more than three stands of barbed wire and some cows.

“In high school, I used to like to throw keg parties out in the middle of nowhere, so, later in life, when bikers were being kicked out of Sturgis, I found a field to lease and decided to give them a place to go where they felt welcome,” said Woodruff. “In my mind, I was just throwing another keg party and not much more thought than that went into it.”

On Aug. 13, 1982, a group of fun-loving bikers rode into a small field just east of Sturgis, SD for the very first time. Bikers had been attending the Sturgis Rally for decades but had recently been cast out by the city and not allowed to camp there. In need of a place to go, these nomadic spirits were welcomed with open arms at the first “Buffalo Chip Picnic.” Here they could experience music, freedom and camaraderie with zero hassles.

The party continued every August, and it continued to grow with each passing year.