'44 years was enough': Sheriff Thom to take his last call as Sheriff

Jimmy Carter was president when Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom started his first job in law enforcement at a jail in North Dakota. At the Public Safety Building in Rapid City 44 years later, he sat in his office with shelves almost completely cleared and walls speckled with empty nail holes, making room for a new sheriff after 12 years.

"Forty-four years was enough. It was time. You just know when it's time," Thom told the Journal on Monday. "It's good to leave on a high note and not when people are tired of you and wishing you had left four years ago."

Since Jan. 1, 2011, Thom has been the sheriff in the county. He brought with him over three decades of experience in law enforcement. On Jan. 3, 2023, he'll hand over the seat to sheriff-elect Brian Mueller, who has worked for the office for 27 years.

Ahead of the primary election in June, Thom endorsed Mueller, who ran on the Republican ticket. Since there were no candidates from other parties, when he defeated Ryan Mechaley with 66% of the vote, the office was his.

"I'm excited for him. I inherited a good organization from Sheriff Holloway, and we've built on the foundation he left us and Brian will do the same now moving forward with his administration," he said.

Thom's administration ushered in several changes in the county, the more than 10,000 population increase and the rise of technology being two of the big-picture adjustments.

More locally, the Care Campus opened during Thom's administration, as did the jail garden. He started boat patrols on Sheridan Lake and Pactola Reservoir, and ATV patrols on Mickelson trail.

The public safety wellness program — which ushered in a full-time psychologist for the police department, sheriff's office and fire department was personal to Thom.

"I hit cycles where I was burned out. We didn't have wellness programs in the early days like we do today... which I think gave me an even deeper appreciation of the need for a wellness program, to take care of our staff and invest in them," he said.

Perhaps the most notable and historic event under Thom's leadership is the law enforcement support agreement the sheriff's office and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation signed in September, which allows both agencies to assist each other when needed while maintaining jurisdictional control and tribal sovereignty. Tribal, federal, state and county resources contributed to crafting the agreement.

Thom noted the significance of community engagement and collaboration through his time as sheriff.

"I just want to stress how community partnerships are so strong out here. That's why we enjoy the successes that we do. The other nonprofits, the other government partners," Thom said. "I think we're kind of the envy of the state in terms of the ability to get things done, and that speaks well with our office in our community."

South Dakota and the Black Hills have been Thom's community for decades, but his career started in the other Dakota. In 1978, when he was just 19, Thom worked as a correctional officer in the Ward County Jail. He's from the Ward County seat, Minot, where he attended Minot State University and earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

At first, he wasn't sold on staying in law enforcement.

"At some point in life you figure out it's your calling. I didn't figure that out for a number of years, but eventually figured out it's my calling in life and stayed with it," he said.

The criminal justice process, particularly investigations, intrigued him, so he stuck with it and ended up accepting a job with the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation in 1982. He worked as a special agent in Aberdeen, Rapid City and Pierre.

While at DCI, he served as a drug task force supervisor, west river DCI supervisor, training administrator, and was appointed director in 2003. Thom retired from DCI in 2006 and the City of Rapid City hired him in 2007 as community resources director where he was responsible for human resources, information and technology, code enforcement and the Community Development Block Grant Program.

Although he had plenty of experience, Thom's first day at the sheriff's was as sheriff. He said he had a lot to learn. However, during his work with DCI, he interacted with the sheriff's office on a variety of fronts, particularly as the supervisor of the drug task force.

"I knew a lot of people here. Not as many as I do now, but it wasn't completely foreign to me," he said.

While at DCI, he earned his master's degree in public education from the University of South Dakota.

His lengthy career hasn't been without difficulties. Thom said some days as sheriff were more challenging than others and some cases were more challenging than others, specifically Serenity Dennard, a 9-year-old who went missing in February 2019 from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville. Despite the efforts of the community and law enforcement, she has not been found.

"It'd be nice to have some resolution one way or the other," he said. "If you know you've done everything you can and put all the resources towards it that you could, you've done everything you can do. There's nothing else you can do at that point, so you can walk away knowing you gave it your best."

Thom credited the community, staff and his family for his ability to do his job.

"My wife comes out of a law enforcement background too. Without your spouse or significant other's support, it's hard to do this job," he said. "Running for election in particular, you're on the forefront on a lot of different things in the paper, and you can get criticized."

One of Thom's more political moments came in 2021 when he joined Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller on a lawsuit to strike down Amendment A, which 54% voters approved to legalize recreational and medical marijuana and hemp cultivation.

The case went to the South Dakota Supreme Court in November 2021. The court upheld a lower court's ruling to strike down the amendment because of the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with a single subject.

It's unlikely that Thom will find himself in the public eye in the same capacity in the near future, and he's not making any solid plans for now.

"I'll dabble in something," he said.