5 Yellow Jackets compete at Loper Twilight Meet

Black Hills State Track and Field sent five athletes to compete at the UNK Loper Twilight Sunday afternoon.
The Loper Twilight was an opportunity for the Yellow Jackets to hone their skills before the NCAA Division II Nationals Meet which will be held Thursday, May 27- Saturday May 29.
FIELD
Kyla Sawvell pulled in a first-place finish in the women's shot put after recording a provisionally qualifying mark of 14.86m (48' 09"). Hannah Hendrick finished tied for third in the women's pole vault with a provisionally qualifying jump of 3.76m (12' 04"). Whitney Scott earned fifth after jumping 3.61m (11' 10").
TRACK
Breanne Fuller competed in both the women's 100m dash and the 200m dash where she brought home a sixth place finish in the 100m dash with a time of 11.95 and a fourth place finish in the 200m dash with a time of 25.05. Zoe Langseth finished third in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:07.13.
UP NEXT
The Yellow Jackets will now wait to find out which athletes earn bids to the NCAA Division II Nationals Meet May 27-29.
SDSU softball headed to Fayetteville Regional
The South Dakota State University softball team has been assigned to the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional and will face Stanford in the opening round of the NCAA Softball Championship on Friday. Selections to the 64-team NCAA Softball Championship were announced Sunday night.
The Jackrabbits, 42-6 overall and the Summit League regular season and tournament champions, are making their first-ever NCAA appearance at the Division I level. Stanford enters the tournament with a 31-20 overall record. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. Central Time at Bogle Park on the University of Arkansas campus, with the broadcast available on ESPN3.com.
Host Arkansas, 40-9 overall, is the No. 6 overall seed and is scheduled to host Manhattan, 22-14, in Friday's first game at noon. The four-team regional will feature a double-elimination format, with games also scheduled for May 22-23.
The winner of the four-team regional will advance to the Super Regionals slated for May 28-30.
SDSU baseball claims series over NDSU
North Dakota State scored in five of the first seven innings and went on to defeat South Dakota State, 10-4, in the finale of a four-game Summit League baseball series Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.
In winning the series three games to one, NDSU improved to 36-15 overall and 20-11 in The Summit League. SDSU dropped to 12-28 overall and 7-17 in league play.
The Bison grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an infield single and RBI by Charley Hesse, then pushed their lead to 3-0 in the third inning on RBI singles by Nick Emanuel and Calen Schwabe.
The NDSU lead grew to 7-0 with three runs in the fifth and another run in the sixth. All three fifth-inning runs scored on wild pitches, while the sixth-inning run came across on one of three Jackrabbit errors.
SDSU finally broke into the scoring column in the seventh inning as Derek Hackman led off the frame with his team-leading seventh home run of the season. The Jackrabbits added another run later in the inning on an RBI double by Jordan Sagedahl.
Hackman tallied three of the Jackrabbits' seven hits.
The Bison countered with three runs in the home half of the seventh, highlighted by a two-run single from Bennett Hostetler.
The Jackrabbits put two more runs in the board in the eighth. Reece Anderson plated the first run with a sacrifice fly, with the other run scoring on an error.
Each of the nine batters in the NDSU lineup recorded a hit, including two by Jack Simonsen.
Eight different pitchers went to the mound for the Jackrabbits, including Sagedahl, who tossed a scoreless eighth inning in his first collegiate pitching appearance after starting the game at third base.
Cade Feeney started for NDSU and worked two scoreless innings before giving way to Zach Smith, who followed with four shutout frames.
UP NEXT
The Jackrabbits close out the regular season by hosting Oral Roberts in a four-game home series. The series starts with a noon doubleheader Thursday at Erv Huether Field.