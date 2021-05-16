5 Yellow Jackets compete at Loper Twilight Meet

The NDSU lead grew to 7-0 with three runs in the fifth and another run in the sixth. All three fifth-inning runs scored on wild pitches, while the sixth-inning run came across on one of three Jackrabbit errors.

SDSU finally broke into the scoring column in the seventh inning as Derek Hackman led off the frame with his team-leading seventh home run of the season. The Jackrabbits added another run later in the inning on an RBI double by Jordan Sagedahl.

Hackman tallied three of the Jackrabbits' seven hits.

The Bison countered with three runs in the home half of the seventh, highlighted by a two-run single from Bennett Hostetler.

The Jackrabbits put two more runs in the board in the eighth. Reece Anderson plated the first run with a sacrifice fly, with the other run scoring on an error.

Each of the nine batters in the NDSU lineup recorded a hit, including two by Jack Simonsen.

Eight different pitchers went to the mound for the Jackrabbits, including Sagedahl, who tossed a scoreless eighth inning in his first collegiate pitching appearance after starting the game at third base.