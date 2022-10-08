50 years of CSS: Nonprofit honors 1972 flood heroes

Catholic Social Services is one of Rapid City’s positive enduring legacies from the 1972 flood. Created by necessity in the midst of disaster, this month CSS celebrates its 50th anniversary and some of the heroes whose aid was vital during and after the flood.

Tickets are on sale now for CSS’ annual gathering and 50th anniversary celebration, which will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Best Western Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Rapid City. Tickets are $25 and include a meal. To purchase tickets, go to cssrapidcity.com/events/fundraisers/annual-gathering/ or call Kristin Conzet at 605-716-6336.

“We want to celebrate great lives that have done great things for our community,” said James Kinyon, CSS executive director and counseling director. “This is a 50-year celebration of the rebuilding of our city. A lot of people … taught us how to live and the importance of community, and that’s what we’re looking to celebrate.”

During its anniversary celebration, CSS will honor some of the people and organizations who played integral roles in the days, weeks and years after the 1972 flood. Former Rapid City mayor Don Barnett will be a special guest at the celebration, Kinyon said. Barnett had been elected mayor of Rapid City just two months before the 1972 flood.

Founders Award: Ozzie Osheim

CSS will present its Monsignor O’Connell Founders Awardee to retired funeral director Ozzie Osheim of Rapid City.

Funeral directors were heroes who guided grieving families through the process of burying flood victims; 238 people died in the flood.

Osheim had been a funeral director for about 20 years at the time of the flood. Rapid City was a community of 40,000 people with three funeral homes in 1972. When the flood hit, amid the chaos the owners of the funeral homes got together on the first day of the disaster to try to plan for the unknown.

“Those fellows never received credit for what they (did),” Osheim said. “They didn’t know how many deaths there were going to be.”

“All three funeral homes tried to make it as easy as possible as people came to identify their loved ones. All three had clergy and nurses in the building,” Osheim said.

During the first two days of the flood, Behrens Funeral Home was dry, with electricity and running water. Campbell Paula Funeral Home lacked electricity or running water, and Catron Funeral Home had about 5 inches of water in its basement.

“Water lapped up right against the side of the building,” Osheim recalls. “They got busy and brought in National Guard trucks and local companies donated equipment. They brought in generators to give us some electricity and brought in a water tanker. It gave us a trickle of water in the building so we could function.”

Bodies were taken to Behrens and Campbell Paula during the first two days. Catron’s basement had to be pumped out and dried, Osheim said.

“After the first two days, the other funeral homes were inundated. When the third day started, all the bodies that were found were brought to Catron Funeral Home,” he said.

“There were a lot of long, long hard days. It was very difficult. It wasn’t as difficult for us as for the public. It was very trying, very stressful. Some people had to come to the funeral home and if they didn’t find their loved one, they’d have to go to all three funeral homes, and some had to come to all three for five days before they found their loved one,” Osheim said. “Many had lost loved ones and homes as well. They were really floundering.”

“Many times, you’d like to break down and mourn with the families but that wasn’t any help, so you did the best you could to maintain your composure,” he said. “It was extremely difficult if the family were personal friends.”

Between the three funeral homes, there were 11 funeral directors on staff citywide including Osheim.

“We couldn’t handle that many bodies by ourselves. We didn’t start the identification process (until after) the first three or four days,” Osheim said. “We started getting volunteers from throughout the Black Hills. Throughout a three-week period we’d have funeral directors come in from a five-state area. That was what made it possible to make it work.”

Osheim and the other funeral directors set up a system. After a flood victim had been identified, time would be scheduled for a funeral director to meet with the family and plan the service. Funeral directors and the local ministerial association determined that, due to the volume of deaths, holding full funeral services for every person would be nearly impossible, Osheim said.

“It was agreed upon we would offer graveside services only, and the majority of the public was agreeable. They understood the situation,” he said. “The cemeteries in the area had to have time to open graves and get all their work done, so it was a real challenge. Once we started having graveside services, it was agreed one funeral home would schedule on the hour, quarter hour and half hour so we had some semblance of order at the cemeteries.”

Osheim said the support he and other funeral directors received is one of his vivid memories of that time.

“One thing that stands out is the amount of cooperation the funeral profession received from the entire community, from the clergy, from the general public. We had any number of people come to the funeral home to volunteer,” Osheim said. “Local churches brought food on a daily basis so we had our meals catered.”

Osheim, now 95, is a World War II veteran who has been a licensed funeral director for 70 years. Although he retired at age 80, “I still stop at the funeral home every day and I still assist with funerals. I still maintain my license,” he said.

“I always enjoyed people. It was never difficult to go to work. I was working with the public day in and day out. Even though it was a tragic time, there was still some satisfying work,” he said. “If in some small way you could help someone in a difficult time in life, that was rewarding.”

“I’m very proud to receive this award,” Osheim said of being selected for the Monsignor O’Connell Founders Award. “I feel very blessed to have been a part of the flood operation and blessed to have been part of the community all these years.”

Serving the community in the aftermath of the 1972 flood made him a more serious person.

“Certainly it made me aware of how valuable life is and how fragile life is,” Osheim said. “It’s hard to put into words.”

Monsignor William O’Connell, for whom the Founders Award is named, was a longtime friend of Osheim’s from the time O’Connell arrived in Rapid City in 1957 until he died in 2015. After the flood, O’Connell worked closely with Osheim to plan many of the flood victims’ funerals, Kinyon said.

Order of Saint Benedictine Medal honorees

CSS will present Order of Saint Benedictine Medals to Delores Catron Miller of Rapid City, the South Dakota National Guard and Ellsworth Air Force Base. The medal is named for the Sisters of Benedict who first brought formal education to women in western South Dakota and who have a long tradition of serving the poor.

CSS’ anniversary celebration is an opportunity to recognize people who responded heroically and 50 years later, should be remembered for their help in a time of disaster, said Kinyon.

Delores Catron Miller was married to Dennis Catron, who owned Catron Funeral Home during the 1972 flood. Catron Miller also served as a former president of the Catholic Social Services board. Catron Miller and her children will accept the award.

Major General Jeffrey P. Marlette will accept the award on behalf of the South Dakota National Guard. In 1972, the South Dakota National Guard was conducting summer training in the Black Hills when the flood hit.

“The South Dakota National Guard had a huge role in disaster recovery and managing the disaster afterward,” Kinyon said. “They immediately responded during the flood. They showed up in force to help rescue people.”

Ellsworth Air Force Base also will be honored. “We’re going to use this (event) to recognize people who responded heroically,” Kinyon said. “Some of these folks may not have gotten the recognition they deserve. So often we rely on the military who do such incredible things for us. What a great opportunity to recognize them.”

50 years of CSS

CSS will also focus on its milestone 50-year anniversary. After the flood, O’Connell went into full-time disaster relief recovery work and partnered with many churches and nonprofits. He organized a response to disasters that has been modeled in all 50 states and at least 160 countries worldwide, Kinyon said.

Catholic Social Services began to develop as a result of the flood. O’Connell was asked to develop an organization to serve people in need, regardless of their religious affiliation. O’Connell invited two religious sisters from Daughters of Charity to help him identify the many social services needs of people in western South Dakota, and Catholic Social Services was initially chartered as a small adoption and counseling agency.

During and after the flood, Kinyon said people of every religious affiliation stepped up to work together and help the community. CSS is a nonprofit agency whose mission remains helping anyone of any religion, race or orientation who is in need.

“We want to be a reflection of the community we serve,” Kinyon said.

CCS continues its adoption and counseling work and has added much more. Its Uplifting Parents program helps single mothers finish their college degrees. Among its many other programs and services, CSS offers outpatient mental health care and does community outreach work for suicide prevention. The agency offers parenting classes, disaster aid in western South Dakota, and marriage and family telehealth services. CSS also is in the process of rewriting Lakota Circle of Hope, a program that incorporates Lakota values in schools.

“We have a great community and donors and supporters,” Kinyon said. “As Christian people, we need to live out the story of the Good Samaritan” who helped another person, despite religious and cultural differences, simply because the need was there.