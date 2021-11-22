 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

51-year-old man dies in Saturday crash near Box Elder

Crime logo.jpg

A 51-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at 2:28 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of state Highway 1416 and 151st Avenue one mile east of Box Elder.

The name of the person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.

"Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo was westbound on Highway 1416 when it left the roadway to the south, struck a guardrail, continued down the ditch and overturned," the release states. "The 51-year-old male driver and only occupant was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene."

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Rep. Dusty Johnson voted "no" on censuring Rep. Paul Gosar for making death threats to a colleague. How would he feel if he were the target of…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

As more and more of us receive COVID vaccinations, the more the unvaccinated are protected. It may seem counterintuitive, but those who oppose…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

I strongly support testing for COVID in schools but object to being vaccinated in the schools. Testing is safe and does not disrupt everyone's…

Watch Now: Related Video

First Lady receives the official WH Christmas tree

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News