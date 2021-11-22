51-year-old man dies in Saturday crash near Box Elder

A 51-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at 2:28 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of state Highway 1416 and 151st Avenue one mile east of Box Elder.

The name of the person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.

"Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo was westbound on Highway 1416 when it left the roadway to the south, struck a guardrail, continued down the ditch and overturned," the release states. "The 51-year-old male driver and only occupant was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene."

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

