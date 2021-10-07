59-year-old man dies in ATV crash north of Lead

A 59-year-old man died in an ATV crash Wednesday afternoon north of Lead, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
The name of the person involved is not being released until his family has been notified, the release states.
According to preliminary crash information, the man was driving a 2016 Polaris Ranger XP ATV westbound in a ditch south of U.S. Highway 14A when he lost control of the vehicle.
The ATV rolled over and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Shannon Marvel
Criminal Justice Reporter
