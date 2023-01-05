70 pounds of meth, thousands of fentanyl pills get man over 17 years in prison

Noel Rivera, 44, of Obregon, Mexico, is on his way to federal prison after law enforcement seized more than 70 pounds of methamphetamine, multiple pounds of heroin and cocaine, thousands of fentanyl pills, approximately $144,000 and 13 firearms from the Rapid City area in August 2021.

The government charged Rivera and two other men with four counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance following the seizure.

According to court records Rivera signed when he pleaded guilty to one of the counts in exchange for the government dropping three others, he conspired with at least one other person to transport the variety of drugs from Arizona and other areas outside of South Dakota from March 2020 until August 2021.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken sentenced Rivera to 17.5 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on Dec. 15, 2022. Rivera will also have to pay a mandatory $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. In his judgment, Viken stated that Rivera would be "an excellent candidate" for, and recommended he be allowed to participate in, the Bureau of Prisons' substance abuse treatment program.

Miguel Rivas, 39, one of Rivera's co-defendants, made an identical plea, admitting to one count in exchange for the government dropping the remaining three charges. His sentencing was scheduled for early in December, 2022, but the government requested an extension to go through a transcript. A new date has yet to be scheduled.

Rivas is currently held at the Pennington County Jail, as is Rivera.

The third defendant, who faces all four conspiracy charges, Willian Perez, is scheduled to go to trial in March if he doesn't reach a plea agreement with the government by Feb. 21.

Fentanyl specifically has been on the rise in the Rapid City area, and police have expressed concerns over the drugs use and lethality.

In 2020, the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET) in Pennington County seized 128 grams of fentanyl. In 2021, that number shot up to 960 grams. By the end of August 2022, 892 grams were seized. To put that into perspective, the Rapid City Police Department said one gram of fentanyl equals 10 pills.

The Centers for Disease Control have not updated overdose numbers for 2021 or 2022. However, South Dakota has had one of the lowest rates of overdose deaths in the country for years. In 2020, it had the lowest. For the five years prior, the state has alternated with Nebraska as the states with the lowest and second-lowest overdose rates.