A cherished tradition in the Black Hills marks a milestone this Easter Sunday. This year is the 75th Easter Sunrise Celebration Service at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

This enduring Easter celebration began in the final months of World War II. Because it was cancelled some years due to weather, construction projects and COVID-19, this is the 75th year the sunrise service has been held.

Eileen S. Roggenthen, church historian for First Congregational Church of Keystone, provided highlights of the sunrise service’s history and growth through the decades.

The Mount Rushmore Easter sunrise service’s origins can be traced to Phyllis Gagstetter's seventh and eighth grade Sunday school class at Hill City Union Congregational Church (now The Little White Church in Hill City.) They initiated the first Mount Rushmore Easter Sunrise Service on April 1, 1945 — only four years after Mount Rushmore was completed. About 200 people braved frigid temperatures and two inches of snow to attend the service, which was held at Turtle Rock on Bishop Mountain behind Mount Rushmore. The church’s pastor, Rev. S.B. Welles, led the service.

That same morning, Rev. Carl H. Loocke, pastor of Keystone Congregational Church, led a brief prayer service attended by 52 people. Loocke had built a cabin, Lock-Haven, in Grizzly Gulch on a site with a view of Mount Rushmore. His cabin was the site of the 1945 Easter prayer service. A decade later, the 1955 sunrise service had grown to 1,000 in attendance.

Pioneering pastors

In 1946, Loocke teamed up with the new pastor of Hill City Union Congregational Church, Rev. Virgil Selix, to present the Easter sunrise service. The service that year was held near Turtle Rock behind Mount Rushmore. In 1947, the pastors made arrangements to use the Sculptor’s Studio at Mount Rushmore, and Custer Congregational Church joined the Keystone and Hill City churches in presenting the service. Since 1970, Hermosa United Church of Christ has partnered to present the service.

Days before the 1947 service, volunteers brought an aspen wood cross, a flagpole, an old organ from Hill City, and a small altar from the Keystone church basement. Park rangers helped erect the cross and flagpole. Loocke read scripture and Selix gave a short sermon.

Mount Rushmore held a special place in Loocke’s heart, according to Roggenthen, who said the memorial never had a bigger fan than Loocke. In 1925, he was the official photographer with his stereoptic camera on the Borglum exploration trip to examine Rushmore Peak. He and his son, Cal, camped overnight on the mountain with Borglum and his son Lincoln.

Loocke also was instrumental in getting the image of Mount Rushmore printed on the 1952 license plate, and at the time of his death in 1956, he was working to get Mount Rushmore printed on the back of $1 bills.

Loocke’s granddaughter, Christine Loock, describes him as a man who lived large. He served as Pennington County assessor and in the 1920s and 1930s he flew a plane to churches at locations such as Wasta and Scenic. He served as a historian who took photos of the Easter services at Mount Rushmore.

In 1954, Loocke baptized Timothy Olson, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. James Olson of Custer, during the sunrise service attended by 500 people. That is believed to be the first baptism ever at Mount Rushmore.

Generations of Loocke’s family, who now live throughout the United States and Canada, are returning to the Black Hills for the 75th sunrise service. This year will be the first time so many of Loocke’s descendants have attended the sunrise service. His grandson Cal and granddaughter Vicki Reeder, step-grandson Richard, and a great-great grandson Carl James Loock will attend the celebration. Cal, who is an active member of Keystone Congregational Church, will speak during the service on behalf of the family, Christine said.

“This is our spiritual home,” Christine said. “It’s very special to be here. In a sense, it’s a eulogy from my grandfather’s family for us to be here.”

“It will be a celebration of this community and...the people and this little church that’s continued on,” she said. “This is a time of rebirth and of hope, and that pulling together rain or shine or snow or sleet, this service [has continued]. What started as something small to bring people together has managed to stay and grow and bring people together. To now have 3,000 people in the amphitheater is quite a statement to the strength of the people that live here.”

Keeping the tradition alive

Pulling together to keep this Easter tradition going is reflected in the lineup of local pastors, residents and guests who have led or contributed to sunrise services. Among them are Rev. Henry H. DeNeui and Rev. R.L. Gowan of Hill City, Clifford Fylling of Custer, the Rapid City Ministerial Association, Verne Sheppard of KOTA Radio, former Rapid City Mayor Jim Shaw, and Rev. Rodney Veldhuizen.

In 1991, DeVerne Schwenn wrote and gave a special Operation Desert Storm Family Support prayer. Jack van der Geest, a concentration camp escapee and author of “Was God on Vacation?” has been a special guest. Jim DeNeui, a lay pastor for Hills Parish and the son of the Rev. DeNeui, read scripture during the services multiple times.

Charles Humberger, former superintendent of Mount Rushmore National Monument, welcomed the crowd to the sunrise service for several years.

The sunrise service was replaced by afternoon vespers from 1961 to 1967, but in 1970, Rev. Samuel Cushing of the Hills and Plains Parish of the United Church of Christ consisting of Keystone, Hermosa, Scenic and New Underwood, reinstated the Easter sunrise service.

Now-retired Rev. Mitch Behringer delivered the sunrise service sermon multiple times while serving as pastor of Hills Parish of South Dakota. He described the event as the most unique place he ever celebrated Christianity’s most important holiday.

"Mount Rushmore is the most unusual one I've done," Behringer told the Rapid City Journal in 2007. "Because there's no state-sponsored religion in America, it is a nice place to express our religious freedom. And being in the Black Hills, there's always that tie with our belief that God is the creator. It's always nice to contemplate that we're in God's world."

‘A famous tradition’

Though Selix left the Black Hills for California in 1947, he had big dreams for the Easter sunrise service. In the March 28, 1947, issue of Hill City News, Selix placed a notice about the service on the front page of the newspaper. Selix was quoted as saying, “Some day, this Sunrise Service at the Memorial may be a famous tradition. Wouldn't it be fine to have been a part of its inception.”

Over the years, the Mount Rushmore Easter sunrise service has attracted national attention. Movietone News filmed the event in 1949 for its national newsreel. KOTA Radio also broadcast the 1949 service and other services in later years.

In 1950, a photo of the service appeared in Life magazine. The magazine gave the Easter service at least one more promotion in 1962, when Mount Rushmore’s was included in a list of outdoor Easter services throughout the United States.

The sunrise service got a Trip Advisor review in 2011. The reviewer mentions practical details, such as the need to dress warmly and bring blankets to sit on and cover up with during the service. Though the weather forecast for Easter Sunday this year predicts a high in the 60s in the afternoon, early morning temperatures will hover near freezing.

The reviewer noted: “Of course, you may be asked to help remove snow from the seats, and it might be dark as you are arriving, so bring a flashlight. But all of the discomforts mean little once you see the sunrise warm the granite faces of Mt. Rushmore.”

The service will be at 7 a.m. April 9. Parking will be free until 7:15 a.m. Golf cart transportation will not be available; those who need wheelchairs or walkers are advised to bring them. Elevators will be working. The service is sponsored by United Church of Christ in Hermosa and the First Congregational Church of Keystone. A free-will offering will be collected and donated to a charity selected by both churches.

Volunteers and Park Service crews began midweek clearing snow and preparing the memorial for the sunrise service, which typically is attended by about 3,000 people.