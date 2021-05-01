7th grader Cruse scores big win as Stevens claims four singles titles

Conor Cruse’s dad gave his son a proper dunking with his water bottle after Saturday’s match.
After losing his serve to go down 4-1 in the second set of the singles flight No. 6 championship at the Rapid City Invitational, the Rapid City Stevens 7th grader broke back and consolidated it with a hold of serve before breaking again to level things at 4-4.
“I just have to win a few games in a row and go on from there,” Cruse said as he thought to himself after being down 4-1. “Just get back on serve and go from there.”
His opponent, Brandon Valley 8th grader Luke Jerke, came back with a break to get within one game of sending the contest to a third set match tiebreaker, but Cruse broke for the third straight time before rattling off nine straight points to claim the final two games and earn the title with a 6-3, 7-5 victory at Sioux Park.
“It was just, waiting for an opportunity to win the point and not just putting the ball back in play. I was thinking, just work as hard as you can and try your best,” he said. “I think it’s pretty big, especially for future tournaments and State and all that kind of stuff.”
Raiders head coach Jason Olson said he knew Cruse had the skills to pull off the win, but that it came down to mental strength.
“Conor had lost some tough, close matches (this season),” Olson said. “He redeemed himself and played so well. He’s mentally tougher. He didn’t beat himself up.”
Cruse’s victory came as the fourth and final title won by Stevens on the day, as Michael Tang, Sam Mortimer and Thomas Postma all won their flights without dropping a single set. The Raiders edged Brandon Valley, 242.5 to 224.5, to finish first among the nine participating schools across Friday’s doubles tournament and Saturday’s singles tournament.
“We really had a tough weekend last weekend,” Olson said. “We had a lot of injuries, and I knew it was going to be a shock on our bodies going from playing in 40-degree weather to playing in 70 and 80-degree weather, but our kids handled it well.”
Not only did Tang refuse to lose a set, but the senior never relinquished a game either. He took out his Spearfish and Rapid City Christian opponents 6-0, 6-0 in his first-round and semifinal matches before breezing past Brandon Valley’s Landon Kocer 6-0, 6-0 in the flight No. 2 championship.
“Michael is a machine because he just doesn’t stop playing,” Oloson said. “He didn’t want to lose a game today. He didn’t want to put any extra stress on his body if he didn’t have to.”
At flight No. 3, Mortimer topped Rapid City Central 6-3, 6-1 in the first round and beat RC Christian 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals before knocking out Aberdeen Central’s Ian Ahlberg 6-0, 6-1 in the final.
Postma cruised past Spearfish 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of flight No. 5 and secured his spot in the final with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Mitchell. He then needed a tiebreaker to claim the championship over Brandon Valley’s Tayven Badger, 6-3, 7-6(1).
Asa Hood scored a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Central in the first round of flight No. 4 before falling to Brandon Valley in a third-set match tiebreaker, 6-3, 5-7, 2-10, but took home third place by topping RC Christian 10-2 in a consolation match.
Among other schools, RC Christian’s Joe Schneller, after getting knocked out by Tang in the semifinals, recovered in the third-place match with a 10-2 victory over Mitchell in flight No. 2, and teammate Jack Hancock earned third place with a 10-8 win over Mitchell after losing in the semifinals of flight No. 5. The Comets’ Andrew Dobbs and Noah Geyer also picked up fourth-place finishes in flights No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
Full results can be found here.