7th grader Cruse scores big win as Stevens claims four singles titles

Conor Cruse’s dad gave his son a proper dunking with his water bottle after Saturday’s match.

After losing his serve to go down 4-1 in the second set of the singles flight No. 6 championship at the Rapid City Invitational, the Rapid City Stevens 7th grader broke back and consolidated it with a hold of serve before breaking again to level things at 4-4.

“I just have to win a few games in a row and go on from there,” Cruse said as he thought to himself after being down 4-1. “Just get back on serve and go from there.”

His opponent, Brandon Valley 8th grader Luke Jerke, came back with a break to get within one game of sending the contest to a third set match tiebreaker, but Cruse broke for the third straight time before rattling off nine straight points to claim the final two games and earn the title with a 6-3, 7-5 victory at Sioux Park.

“It was just, waiting for an opportunity to win the point and not just putting the ball back in play. I was thinking, just work as hard as you can and try your best,” he said. “I think it’s pretty big, especially for future tournaments and State and all that kind of stuff.”