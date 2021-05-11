8th grader Kennedy wins BHC Tournament as Spearfish earns 1st team title since 2015

Lantis was even through her first four holes, but tapered off after bogeying, double-bogeying and quadruple-bogeying on her next three to finish the back nine with a 46 and off-pace for below 90.

But she improved on the front nine, and drained an approximately 13-foot putt on her last hole, the par-4 ninth, to achieve the milestone by one stroke.

“It was basically everyone saying hey, you got this. Just stay in it,” an emotional Lantis said. “I thought my round was over, but I pulled through on the back nine, shooting only 7-over, and I was really happy with myself.”

Also contributing to Spearfish’s victory, Gusso placed sixth with a 93 and Delahoyde came in 11th with a 107. The win gave the Spartans their third straight this season, beating out Hot Springs by 31 strokes.

“To start the season we were inside hitting foam balls because of the snow. Every school in the Black Hills has a rough start in April,” Lightenberg said. “Once we got to be outside and actually hit balls and actually have true practice, you could see them improve. Their touch started coming back and their scores started to improve.”