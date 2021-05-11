8th grader Kennedy wins BHC Tournament as Spearfish earns 1st team title since 2015

Eric Lightenberg knew Alison Kennedy would be a good golfer this spring, but the Spearfish head coach said her performance Tuesday was very surprising.
The eighth grader dominated the field of 39 participants at the Black Hills Conference Tournament at Spearfish Canyon Country Club, winning the event by 15 strokes with a 2-over-par-74 on her home course.
“I’m really happy with how I played. Overall, the day was good,” Kennedy said. “I just had to tell myself to stay in the zone. I was playing really well and had to remember everything I was doing and to keep it all in my head and not get distracted.”
Kennedy was the first among four Spartans to place in the top 15, as Kali Lantis, Sydney Gusso and Kaylene Delahoyde helped Spearfish top seven schools to grab its first team conference title in six years.
“I didn’t expect it at the beginning of the year, to be quite honest,” Lightenberg said. “They’ve overachieved for what I thought we would be at the beginning of the year, and we’re in the middle of the year to the tail end, so it’s just great.”
In a shotgun start, Kennedy parred four of her first five holes and birdied the par-5 12th. After a double-bogey on the par-3 15th, she recovered with two pars before earning a birdie on the par-5 18th to finish the back nine even.
She struggled a bit on the front nine after thunder caused a brief delay, bogeying three of her first six holes and parring the others, but she collected herself and parred the final three holes for the individual victory.
“I have no idea,” Kennedy said with a laugh, when asked how she regrouped. “Sometimes I think the pressure helps me play better, like when I know it’s a big deal, kind of telling myself that I need to play well, and I guess I did today.”
Lightenberg said it’ll be a highlight of her high school career, one that’s barely even started.
“I just didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “Alison does a lot of work in the summer, she practices and plays a lot, but that 74 came out of nowhere.”
It was a big day for Lantis as well, as the sophomore broke 90 strokes for the first time and earned a 17-over-par-89 to tie for second place, ending in third based on tiebreaking procedures.
“There are all these milestones; you want to break 100 as a golfer, and then when you get that done you check it off your list and work towards that next goal of a 90. An 89, the first time she broke 90, I couldn’t be more happy for her,” Lightenberg said. “She’s seen improvements as she goes. Hopefully that builds in that confidence and her strokes will keep on improving.”
Lantis was even through her first four holes, but tapered off after bogeying, double-bogeying and quadruple-bogeying on her next three to finish the back nine with a 46 and off-pace for below 90.
But she improved on the front nine, and drained an approximately 13-foot putt on her last hole, the par-4 ninth, to achieve the milestone by one stroke.
“It was basically everyone saying hey, you got this. Just stay in it,” an emotional Lantis said. “I thought my round was over, but I pulled through on the back nine, shooting only 7-over, and I was really happy with myself.”
Also contributing to Spearfish’s victory, Gusso placed sixth with a 93 and Delahoyde came in 11th with a 107. The win gave the Spartans their third straight this season, beating out Hot Springs by 31 strokes.
“To start the season we were inside hitting foam balls because of the snow. Every school in the Black Hills has a rough start in April,” Lightenberg said. “Once we got to be outside and actually hit balls and actually have true practice, you could see them improve. Their touch started coming back and their scores started to improve.”
Jessi Schroeder led the Lady Bison with an 89 to take second place, picking up two birdies on her first four holes, the par-5 10th and the par-4 13th, and parring two others. Sydney Olstad came in fifth with a 93, Allyson Kattke scored a 104 and Ava Krush finished in 12th place with a 108.
St. Thomas More, which came in third place, 29 points behind Hot Springs, had two top 15 performers in Rylin Horning, who placed fourth with a 90, and Emily Kandlon, who finished in seventh with a 97.
Hayden and Holliday Thorton came in 10th and 13th place for Douglas with scores of 106 and 112, Lead-Deadwood’s Madi Rystrom earned an eight-place finish with a 98, Sturgis’ Lilly Forbes’s 112 was good for 14th place, and Chloe Schmoker of Belle Fourche reached 15th place with a 114.
