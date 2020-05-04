A case against the modern lawn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why do we care so much about our lawns? What benefits do they provide us, really? Once our South Dakota spring finally decides to stay, I propose we reassess our front lawns.

Across South Dakota, prairie grasses once anchored the landscape. The majority of vegetation cover consisted of native shortgrass, mixed, and tallgrass species such as blue and sideoats grama, big and little bluestem, and buffalograss. Other plants included forbs, flowers, and lichens. The prairie supported vast biodiversity and teemed with pollinators, birds, and grazing mammals.

Today, many of these prairie species have been lost to the plow or replaced by introduced and domesticated species like Kentucky bluegrass. Compared to the native grasses that evolved with the ecosystem, introduced grasses contribute little to the energetics of the landscape, to supporting biodiversity, or to promoting sustained soil health.

Kentucky bluegrass has an average rooting depth of less than two feet. Comparatively, native prairie grasses, like buffalograss and big bluestem, have rooting depths of more than eight feet.

The vastly larger rooting area of native prairie grasses provides many benefits to the ecosystem and the soil health.