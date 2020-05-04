A case against the modern lawn

Why do we care so much about our lawns? What benefits do they provide us, really? Once our South Dakota spring finally decides to stay, I propose we reassess our front lawns.
Across South Dakota, prairie grasses once anchored the landscape. The majority of vegetation cover consisted of native shortgrass, mixed, and tallgrass species such as blue and sideoats grama, big and little bluestem, and buffalograss. Other plants included forbs, flowers, and lichens. The prairie supported vast biodiversity and teemed with pollinators, birds, and grazing mammals.
Today, many of these prairie species have been lost to the plow or replaced by introduced and domesticated species like Kentucky bluegrass. Compared to the native grasses that evolved with the ecosystem, introduced grasses contribute little to the energetics of the landscape, to supporting biodiversity, or to promoting sustained soil health.
Kentucky bluegrass has an average rooting depth of less than two feet. Comparatively, native prairie grasses, like buffalograss and big bluestem, have rooting depths of more than eight feet.
The vastly larger rooting area of native prairie grasses provides many benefits to the ecosystem and the soil health.
The increased root surface area introduces more symbiotic fungus into the soil landscape. The fungi are associated with the roots and assist the grasses with nutrient uptake, water relations, and pathogen protection. The roots and fungi also improve the overall structure of the soil. Increased rooting at depths increases the porosity and aggregate diameter of the soil, which helps in reducing soil erosion. Increased soil porosity translates to better soil aeration and water infiltration. Together, increased aggregate diameter and porosity also benefit the sustained rooting of prairie grass species. And perhaps most importantly, the dense root networks of prairie grasses have the capacity to store immense amounts of carbon.
In addition to benefitting the soil health, prairie vegetation increases habitat for wildlife and insects. Prairie grasses support populations of mega-fauna like bison, pronghorn, and elk.
Intricate prairie dog towns, with badgers, snakes, and coyotes, dot the landscape. The prairie also benefits many pollinating insects like the Dakota skipper butterfly, which is now threatened due to habitat loss. Though many of the mammals require acres of contiguous prairie area, patches of prairie vegetation are still able to support diverse insects.
The introduced grasses cannot support the same biodiversity or contribute to the soil health like the native prairie species. Replacing shallow-rooted Kentucky bluegrass with a native prairie grass can improve structure and help create resilient soils. The native grasses (especially when kept a little long) and other prairie vegetation can support healthy populations of important pollinating insects and small fauna. And while not visible to the eye, significantly more carbon will be sequestered when introduced grasses are replaced by shortgrass, mixed, or tallgrass prairie species.
Although we likely can’t return grazing bison to our lawns, we can still support biodiversity and soil health in our communities and in our front lawns. In addition to the ecological benefits, native prairie grasses and plants can introduce some South Dakota beauty to our lawns. Many local sod companies carry native prairie grass species, like buffalograss, and native plant seed is widely available online. When we begin to tend our lawns this season, we should select those plant species that have evolved with our ecosystem, rather than the introduced species that contribute little to our shared environment.
Krista Erdman of Rapid City is a candidate for a Master of Environmental Management and Master of Forestry degree.
