A Mecca for Great Art and Artists

When thinking about where to find great works of art, museums, galleries and cigar-stained walls come to mind. But surprisingly enough, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings in top artists to the Black Hills of South Dakota year after year. The artists that travel here leave a clear mark of unique art in the area, and one place that mark is particularly noticeable is at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

The 40th anniversary of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip has brought into the fold several great artists from around the world to showcase their work to The Best Party Anywhere® crowd. Here are a few of those artists:

Russell Murchie

Hailing all the way from Australia, renowned moto artist Russell Murchie was commissioned to create the limited-edition poster for the Buffalo Chip’s 40th Anniversary. Murchie is the definition of a well-rounded artist who lives the biker lifestyle. He’s been riding for 26 years and will find literally any reason to go for a ride, even in the dead of winter.