'A one-time chance only': Woman gets probation, suspended sentence for killing 20-year-old

A 23-year-old Kyle woman received a 10-year suspended sentence and six years of probation Wednesday for killing a 20-year-old man in November 2021.

Courtroom C8 at the Pennington County Courthouse was filled with tense anticipation Wednesday afternoon as Jesse Schmockel awaited her sentence for shooting Nova Alexander and injuring two others in a chaotic incident at a Rapid City mobile home on Nov. 29, 2021.

Schmockel appeared in the courtroom in red-striped jail clothes to receive her sentence, while several family members and supporters nearly filled the gallery and expressed their concern for her. On Nov. 17, Schmockel pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of simple assault as a result of a plea deal reached with prosecutors.

Based on what Schmockel told Seventh Circuit Court Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle when she pleaded guilty and the state's and defense's comments at sentencing, Schmockel said she brought a gun with her on Nov. 29, 2021 to the trailer on Marquette Drive where about 10 people were.

Her retained defense attorney, Paul Andrews, said his client carried the gun because she thought she needed protection after receiving online threats from another woman. Andrews said Schmockel had no intention of a confrontation.

After some point, an argument began. According to Schmockel, she and a woman began struggling over control of the handgun. Two shots were fired — one which struck and killed Alexander before passing through him and injuring his father. The other bullet struck another victim in the leg.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Adam Shiffermiller said there was no indication that the gun was needed when Schmockel pulled it out and it was "a miracle" more people weren't killed.

She originally faced first-degree manslaughter, aggravated assault, methamphetamine ingestion and two counts of simple assault.

After the state asked for the maximum sentence of 10 years, $15,000 in restitution and $124 in grand jury transcript fees, and the defense asked for four years suspended and a more achievable restitution amount Wednesday, the judge began to speak and the hope Schmockel's supporters had for anything less than the maximum sentence was sucked out of the room.

"I thought she was gonna get the full sentence for the 10 years," Alice Big Crow, Schmockel's mother, told the Journal after the hearing.

Instead, the judge sentenced Schmockel to 10 years suspended and six years of probation. If she violates the conditions of her probation — which include counseling and steering completely clear of alcohol, drugs and guns — she'll serve the 10 years at the state penitentiary.

"This is a one-time chance only," Wipf Pfeifle said.

For the two simple assault misdemeanors, she sentenced Schmockel to 365 days each, which she already completed with the 394 days she's already served in the jail. The judge also ordered the $15,000 in restitution, $124 in grand jury transcript fees and $116.50 in court costs.

Before delivering the unexpected sentence, the straight-forward Wipf Pfeifle scolded Schmockel for her choices and expressed offense with some of the support letters sent in her favor.

"If there is remorse, it does not come through to the court," she said.

The judge asked Schmockel multiple times, "Did he have to die?" about Alexander. Wipf Pfeifle said Schmockel brought a gun to the mobile home "looking for a fight." She noted that the young woman, although small, was trained in martial arts, which is exactly the kind of protection she needed.

Wipf Pfeifle said she is "exhausted with sentencing young people who carry guns."

Schmockel's family sent letters in her support, as did eight people from a movie she was involved in. A search of her name shows she played Echo in "War Pony," which was filmed on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The judge said she was not impressed with the letters. She said they included heavy name dropping, were "patronizing in many ways" and "a bit formulaic." She said only two mentioned Nova Alexander's name and they all "touted their own accomplishments."

She said the letters, although intended to do good, did almost the opposite. The letters stated that Schmockel could do good if given the chance, which the judge disagreed with, stating the young woman had been through treatment multiple times for her addiction but did not follow through.

The judge asked where the support present in the courtroom was when Schmockel was using drugs and "driving around with weapons."

Big Crow admitted that she struggled with methamphetamine addiction in the past, which Schmockel's defense attorney said deprived her of her mother. That's changed, according to Big Crow, who said she's been sober for 18 years.

Big Crow said she understands how the Alexander family feels because her younger brother, Vinny Brewer, was murdered. She said that she and her family made a dedication to break addiction in the family in honor of Brewer and Alexander.

"We're losing too many children because of our dealers, our drugs, our people dealing guns. It needs to stop. It's got to stop somewhere," she said. "Our brother was murdered six years ago and we're still healing for it, and I know they (Nova's family) have a long bout to heal and we're going to be healing with them and try to honor Nova every day of our lives."

The judge also invoked the young man's memory.

"Live a life that would make Nova Alexander proud," she told Schmockel. "I'd like to not see you back here."