A passion for justice: Roetzel reflects on 26-year career prior to stepping down

The year was 1977, and 6-year-old Lara Roetzel wanted to be a rock star.

The second-grader even drew herself in a pink gown singing Cheap Trick's "I Want You to Want Me," which brought tremendous joy to her father when he saw it hanging on the wall at Grandview Elementary during parent-teacher conferences. He was forever supportive of his daughter's ambition, but planted the seed for a back-up, just in case. With a flair for the dramatic and a talent for arguing, what about being a lawyer?

From then on, it's all she ever wanted to be.

Now finished with a successful 26-year career in criminal prosecution, Roetzel has handled cases from sexual assault to homicide. She took a brief break in the early 2000s and tried her hand at private practice for "a chance to make some actual money."

"It just wasn't for me," she said. "I can go to court and fight all day on behalf of a homicide victim or a rape victim, but fighting over someone's toaster is just never going to motivate me."

Roetzel served as the interim Pennington County state's attorney from late June 2022 until early January 2023 during Mark Vargo's appointment to attorney general. She has been the chief criminal deputy state's attorney since 2009 and was the South Dakota Prosecutor of the Year in 2017.

Coming back home

Born in Vermillion while her father attended college, she grew up in the Black Hills along with her sister. Their father became a social worker at the Department of Social Services and later the Children's Home Society, while their mother operated the switchboard for the phone company. Roetzel is a proud fourth-generation Rapid Citian and graduate of South Middle School and Central High School.

"Then [I] went to Nebraska. I drove a little Ford Escort [and] that was as far as my car could get me. That's the farthest I could get away from home, and I was never going to come back," she said. "I think, like a lot of Rapid City kids, you kind of think you want to get out and then the minute you get out, you realize how wonderful it was here to begin with and you come home."

Roetzel studied psychology at the University of Nebraska and then went to Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska for law school, coming back the second she graduated, intent on getting hired at the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office.

But the summer of 1996 was a tumultuous time, Roetzel said. Incumbent State's Attorney Dennis Groff, who had served in Pennington County for nearly two decades, was defeated by a 29-year-old named Glenn Brenner in the primary election.

Roetzel's letters and phone calls in desperate search of an interview went unanswered. Instead, her first job as a lawyer was with legal services, working with indigent clients on things like evictions and doing office hours at the mission for three months before Groff finally granted her an interview.

Her first day at the state's attorney's office in January 1997 was the same as Brenner's. Working alongside them was Scott Roetzel, Brenner's chief deputy.

"He was so mean to me," she recalled. "He was the strictest chief deputy. He really was awful to me. He hated everything about me. He thought I was too passionate... I was too girly. One time, I was written up in my annual review because I wore a pink suit."

They've been married for more than 20 years now.

A family profession

Scott and Lara have five children: Cale in Rapid City and Berkley in Sioux Falls, both lawyers; Bennett in advertising in Sioux Falls; Walker studying archaeology at the University of South Dakota; and 13-year-old Everley.

Scott now works for the South Dakota Attorney General's Office, mostly doing drug prosecution. He and Lara tried her second-to-last jury trial together, something she remembered fondly.

"We had so much fun," she said. "He's a fantastic trial attorney. I love that his skills are completely different than mine, so we made a really good trial team."

She said it would be difficult to have a partner outside of this profession, with her and Scott relying on each other for support when navigating the darkness that their work brings.

"For our 10th wedding anniversary, we went to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's Child Pornography Convention in Washington, D.C.," she said. "We sat there at dinner that night and we're like, 'We are sick, like, sick people. Why would you choose to go to a convention on missing and exploited children?' and then we're like, 'This is who we are. This is just who we are.'"

Changes over the years

A lot has changed in the span of Roetzel's career, notably the prevalence of women in the legal profession. That pink suit Scott hated so much certainly stood out in the sea of neutral suits and bland courthouse walls.

"I was the only woman in the room the majority of the first 10 years of my career," she said. "There weren't a lot of female prosecutors — there weren't a lot of female lawyers in South Dakota then, there just weren't. So the fact that now, today, as I'm leaving here, the majority of our prosecutors are female... I love that so much, because it wasn't always that way and being a female prosecutor in the beginning was really, really rough."

It was — and sometimes still is, she said — very much a man's world. Roetzel credits her success with being true to all of who she is — the light, the passion, the femininity. Her office and her job stand in stark juxtaposition; the sunlight illuminating the walls covered top to bottom in framed sayings, glancing off the leaves of thriving plants and coming to rest on the baskets brimming with case files that line the floor.

That 100% authenticity is what convinces a jury. Knowing who you are, she said, looking inside yourself and being that, is absolutely essential.

"We spend the majority of our time in trial in front of a jury," Roetzel said. "If you're not 100% authentic in front of a jury all day, they can sense that. If you don't believe in your case, and you don't believe in yourself, you are never going to convince 12 people to believe in your case."

She's tried hundreds of cases over the course of her career, with so many moments of success it's hard to choose just one. She's mentored young lawyers and been able to watch the trajectory of their careers with pride. The team at the State's Attorney's Office is more than two-dozen strong, backing each other and being that support personally and professionally. Roetzel said they help each other while in trial, on long days, and face the horrors together.

Like so many organizations across the country, recruiting and retention is at crisis-level for attorneys. Pennington County has around 27 open homicide cases — some double and triple homicides — and only three attorneys that have ever prosecuted one. Roetzel said people think it "isn't cool" to become a prosecutor anymore, and the really good ones get recruited to the federal level or picked to be judges.

"It's terrible the level of violence our community has seen, and we felt it coming for a long time. It's continuing to elevate and unfortunately we're seeing it in younger and younger people, and typically related to gang activity [or] drug activity," she said. "So at the same time, we're seeing this lack of interest in being a prosecutor."

Life as a prosecutor

The Pennington County team focuses on wellness and regular mental health checks, with trained crisis intervention staff in the office. It's an effort to keep them safe so they can focus on doing the same for others.

"I could spend all day looking at autopsy photos and be completely fine, totally fine, but then I could walk out of a meeting with the mother of a murder victim and just completely lose it," she said. "You can't anticipate when you're going to reach that breaking point."

Facing rising crime in this community, Roetzel also talked about the disproportionate impact of the criminal justice system on Native Americans. What concerns her more, she said, is that Indigenous people are disproportionately victimized, and that victims don't feel like they're a part of the process. Addressing the disparity means showing the community that everyone's both a part of the problem and the solution.

"I treat everybody that I've impacted within the system — whether it's a victim or a defendant — the way I would want to be treated in that situation," she said. "I think if every prosecutor and every law enforcement officer operated that way — then we combine that with the community understanding that this is everybody's problem — there's your solution."

It's not glamorous work, despite the glitz portrayed on "Law and Order." It's meetings, she said, meetings and research and paperwork. It's deciding how to portray a case in a way jurors can understand.

"It's mostly pretty boring and mundane," she said. "The only part of it that's the least bit glamorous or exciting is that moment when you give a closing argument. That truly is like a goosebumps, 'Law and Order' moment when you put out all your evidence and you're standing in front of a packed courtroom and you're convincing the jurors that this was first-degree, premeditated murder. Yeah, I have had those moments in my career where it's like it was straight out of a movie."

Her undergraduate degree in psychology comes in handy. She believes that cases are won — or lost — in jury selection, and picking a jury is getting harder and harder because people are less and less honest. It also helps to have a natural, God-given ability to form those connections with people, understand them, and be able to read them.

"Getting people to talk to you and open up to you about really deep, dark things... they just meet me and I'm instantly having conversations as deep as the one that you're having with me, and if you can't connect with people in that way, they're never going to open up and be honest with you," Roetzel said.

Those natural talents led her to a career trying major cases and putting despicable men and women behind bars for multiple life sentences.

Lessons learned

She reflected on the Theodore Guzman trial, a heartbreaking case with three child rape victims. It first ended in a hung jury, which she said is the worst possible outcome for a trial attorney.

"I walked out of that trial, never intending to put it in front of a jury again because I didn't think I could put those kids through it again," Roetzel said. "I kind of had just put it aside and prepared myself for that conversation with these families that, you know, justice comes in ways that don't always come from a courtroom... that talk I've had to give more times than I would like over the course of my career."

But they did try again.

"I brought those little girls in one after another in separate meetings, and every one of them wanted to do it again," she said. "I thought, if they could be that brave and want to put themselves through that again to try again, who could I ever be to say that I wouldn't try again?"

They won every single count — three for first-degree rape and one for sexual contact with a minor. Guzman was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences plus 15 years in July 2021.

It's the victims that touch her heart, and over the years of being their champion, she's found where the system fails. Before moving on from criminal prosecution, Roetzel made an impassioned plea to local legislators on where they can help patch the holes during this 2023 session. She reiterated that defendants should have the best representation and fairest trials possible, but insisted there be a re-centering on victims' rights.

Tifanie Petro, the advocacy and prevention program director at the Children's Home Society, is set to re-introduce a trauma-informed courtroom bill designed to make it a safer place for child victims. Roetzel addressed the myth that child victims can tell forensic interviewers or parents, who can then testify on their behalf, as being completely false. Child victims have to testify in order to make a case. Anything else is hearsay.

"I can't tell you how many times over the course of my career I've had to dismiss a case entirely or reduce the charges to something that's embarrassingly not justice because I knew I couldn't put that child victim on the stand," Roetzel said. "Understanding that I'm not going to be able to navigate around the fact that the child has to testify, can't we at least do something that doesn't violate the defendant's rights, but makes that a safer place for the child victim?"

Petro's legislation would let children bring a comfort item into the courtroom, require them to talk to child victims at their developmental level, and prevent defense attorneys from harassing them during cross-examination.

More work to be done

Roetzel also asked lawmakers to consider the addition of two rules that were left out when South Dakota adopted the Federal Rules of Evidence, both concerning victims' rights. The first is a provision that allows for the automatic inclusion of previous sexual assault acts in subsequent cases of sexual assault, the second is similar in that previous cases of child molestation be automatically admitted in any future cases of molestation.

"In those cases, why should that defendant be protected against the jury knowing who they are and what their proclivities are?" Roetzel said. "They should have that full picture, and that child victim deserves to not stand alone in that courtroom and for that history to support them."

She said that right now, admission of previous acts in a criminal trial requires legal rigmarole, and these federal rules would eliminate that.

Roetzel described South Dakota's rape definitions as woefully lacking, because the state doesn't define consent. Under South Dakota law, for someone to be raped, there has to be force, coercion, or fear of imminent harm. What's missing, she said, is consent. If the victim doesn't fight because they thought it would be worse, or their trauma response was to freeze, she can't prosecute it as rape — something she classified as happening two to three times a month.

"I have to explain to them that that's not rape. Yes, you were sexually assaulted, but under the definition of South Dakota law, I can't prosecute that as a case because it doesn't meet the legal requirements," she said. "Imagine how that feels for that man or woman going forward to say, 'Yeah, what happened was terrible, but it's not a crime.'"

All of this passion Roetzel has for victims' rights has led her to a new career here in Rapid City. She'll be the attorney with South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, working on a grant program designed to elevate advocacy services.

"What that means is for me and my new team to decide," Roetzel said. "What I love about it is it's completely unwritten, and so we will do what needs to be done for victims' voices to be heard at a new, audible level across the state of South Dakota, and I'm really excited to see what we can do."

Roetzel's last day with Pennington County was Friday. When asked if she was taking time off between jobs, Roetzel grinned.

"Yeah, I am," she said. "Saturday and Sunday."