The luxury private ski resort and mountain bike community dubbed Deer Mountain Village near Lead is about to open up 100 house lots for sale next week after a two-year revitalization project by the property's owner and developer Nebraska-based Keating Resources.

The resort community will feature up to 200 one-acre to three-acre lots, up to 50 condominiums, a ski area with two chair lifts, one of the country's largest innertube parks including an adjoining magic carpet lift, bike trails, and a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse consisting of a heated pool, spa, and courts for pickle ball, tennis and basketball. Clubhouse and mountain amenities will be private to the Deer Mountain Village community with some potential for public access if capacity allows. The last component to the project is a 92-room hotel at the summit of the mountain.

After 50 years of operation, Deer Mountain, also known as Mystic Miner Resort, closed in 2017 and has not welcomed skiers since, despite changing ownership three times. Since buying the 440-acre resort and 200 surrounding acres in 2021, Keating Resources has worked to renovate and implement roads, municipal water, high-speed fiber optic cables and electricity, according to CEO Gerard Keating.

After buying the property, Keating Resources faced some adversity to begin selling lots. Restrictions from county laws over the sale of lots that do not have activated water and electricity slowed the process, Keating said.

“We had a few false starts because we didn't understand the challenge of building infrastructure at 6,000-plus feet; it's much more difficult than anything I've ever done,” Keating said. “Because of the weather here you really only have a five-month construction season, so it's very difficult and very expensive.”

At a cost of $3 million, the company installed all new pipes and a water tower at the top of the mountain to supply the resort. The Deer Mountain Sanitary District invested $5 million to link their systems with the Lead-Deadwood Sanitary District supply.

At about 6,000 feet at the base and 6,600 feet at the summit, Deer Mountain Village will be the highest community east of the Rocky Mountains. The unique real estate will cost between $300,000 and $500,000 per lot, according to Keating. Homes built in the community must exceed 2,200 square feet. Owners are allowed to rent but must meet Deer Mountain Village Homeowners Association qualifications and restrictions.

The clubhouse amenities will be owned and operated by the HOA and be exclusive to homeowners and their guests only. Operating costs will be paid by membership fees to the HOA which is mandatory and will cost $450 every month or $5,400 every year.

The mountain amenities including skiing, biking and tubing, will be available to Mountain Club members. Services will include a medical staff, ambulance and helicopter pad paid for by Mountain Club member fees. Membership is assessed annually and available for non-lot owners as well. The Mountain Club fee is $1,250 every month or $15,000 every year plus assessment fees.

An initiation fee to the club will be included in the purchase price of the lot and buyers can opt out if they wish. The cost is $30,000 plus the annual assessment, Keating said.

Half a century old, the two outdated ski lifts required a full renovation at a cost of $1 million. Further, they had to be modified to carry bikes for the summer months when the mountain will become the state’s first lift-access biking park.

The 25 miles of trails will be largely catered to 40- to 70-year-old riders, who are the expected demographic of community residents. Designed by Pete Costain, the trails are called “flow” trails and require meticulous effort to construct an effortless riding experience.

Trail construction will be completed by Uriah Steber and his company Benchmark Trails.

“Essentially, it's like building a roller coaster. If we get it perfect, a person would never have to touch their brakes, they can just ride the trail and let it slow them down and speed them up. That's the goal,” Steber said.

Steber originally tried to purchase the property with the intention to turn it into a public bike resort. After hearing someone else had closed on it, he wanted to find out who.

“It just kind of pissed me off enough that I found out who he was and called him and pitched how my idea could fit in,” Steber said. “They hadn’t heard what a bike park was and they loved the idea. That was two years ago and now we're here.”

Despite only being available to residents and their guests, Uriah believes the trails will attract up to 40,000 riders a year. After Steber is finished with the initial 25 miles of trails and riders have the opportunity to traverse them, Keating will consider adding more trails of varying skill levels depending on their popularity.

Later this year, resort amenities will be open for the first time in years. The ski lift and mountain biking trails will open in November and October of this year, respectively. The west mountain will open in October of next year including its biking trails and ski lift. The clubhouse and its amenities are schedule to open October of next year.

In his 40-year career as a real estate investor, Keating said he has never come across a place with so much embedded adoration.

“I can't tell you how many people have told me things like ‘That's where I learned to ski’ or ‘That's where I met my wife’ or ‘That's where we went tubing with Grandpa,’” Keating said. “We are inheriting a lot of goodwill which is very special. And when it is done, this project will be special too.”