The Oglala Sioux Tribe began to make its case against the United States on Wednesday, alleging the government is violating its treaty obligations by failing to provide adequate law enforcement funding to the tribe, contributing to high crime rates and slow response times.

"The United States Government needs to listen to Native Americans throughout the nation. For decades and decades and decades, we've been ignored, put on the back burner. Today we're taking that stance not only as a tribe, but as a nation speaking for Indian Country. We need to be heard," Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out told reporters outside the federal courthouse after the sun had set on Rapid City and the first day of arguments in the case the tribe hopes will change law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, the 3.1 million acre home to the Oglala Lakota.

The tribe wants the court to rule that the government has a treaty and trust responsibility to provide law enforcement to the tribe in adequate numbers and that the government has violated multiple treaties and statutes by not doing so.

The government argues it has no obligation to provide funding for law enforcement, let alone a specific number of law enforcement. Although it acknowledges there is under-funding, the government argues that lies in the hands of Congress, not the courts.

Struggles, lack of morale

Much of Wednesday's proceedings contained the testimony of Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Chief of Police Algin Young, who told the court the 33 patrol officers under his command simply cannot respond to all 911 calls, properly fill out reports, or respond in a timely manner to increasing crime on the reservation.

Tribal law enforcement officers put in an average of 80 hours of overtime each month from January through June 2022 on Pine Ridge. During two months in the summer of 2022, tribal police responded to five homicides, four shootings, four stabbings, three sexual assault and five violent assaults. Young said officers work 12 hour shifts trying to cover the vast reservation.

In documents filed by the tribe, it states response time often exceeds 30 minutes and some 911 calls are abandoned completely.

There are several "dead spots" on the reservation, Young testified, where officers have neither cell reception nor radio signal, so dispatch resorts to timing how long they're in the dead spot for their safety. He also testified to the department’s inability to purchase new vehicles and equipment as needed, or provide competitive benefit packages to its officers.

"They're tired. They're exhausted," Young said, adding he's seen officers suffer from alcohol abuse, marriage problems, discipline issues and even criminal issues.

"I've seen it all," Young said.

The tribe argues that it should have at least 112 officers based on the BIA’s model of having 2.8 officers per 1,000 people in a law enforcement “service area,” a number the government says is an “aspirational” metric not met on any reservation.

The former OSTDPS Chief of Police, Ron Dubray, who worked for OSTDPS from 1982 until he retired in 2014, said there were around 113 officers during the 1990s, but when federal grants for salaries and equipment dried up, that number plummeted to 27 in the early 2000s and substations located in the reservation's nine districts couldn't be kept open.

Current funding source

There are two ways tribes receive funding for law enforcement. One is by receiving law enforcement services directly from the BIA, which is the case for 23 agencies, but Pine Ridge’s law enforcement funding comes from the second option is the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act (ISDEAA), which provides the ability for tribes to take over services administered by the Secretary of Interior, including law enforcement.

If a tribe opts for law enforcement funding through ISDEAA, they receive a lump sum that is not less than what the Secretary of Interior would spend on that service. The Oglala Sioux Tribe has contracted law enforcement through ISDEAA for 40 years.

The government does not appear to dispute the issue of crime and lack of law enforcement on Pine Ridge. James Todd, an attorney out of Washington, D.C. for the Federal Programs Branch of the U.S. Department of Justice, said that the tribe needs more than Congress has allocated, and the tribe has received everything it is entitled to under the ISDEAA.

"So you're defending a system that is chronically under-funded?" Chief Judge Roberto Lange asked Todd, who responded that every dollar available is already allocated in detail for the benefit of each tribe.

Treaties and statutes

The tribe argues that the government is in violation of the Fort Laramie Treaties of 1851 and 1868, the 1825 Treaty between the government and the Siouan and Oglala bands, the 1921 Snyder Act, the 1990 Indian Law Enforcement Reform Act (ILERA) and the 2010 Tribal Law and Order Act (TLOA), signed into law by former President Barack Obama.

The 1868 Treaty took center stage in the government’s argument against the tribe’s allegation. It contains two “bad men clauses.” the first states that “if bad men among the whites, or among other people subject to the authority of the United States commits a wrong against a Native American or their property," the Commissioner of Indian Affairs will “proceed at once to cause the offender to be arrested and punished according to the laws of the United States.”

The second “bad man clause,” stipulates that the tribes will deliver any wrong-doer among them to the United States, “to be tried and punished according to its laws.”

“There was no language in the Treaty, and no language in the Treaty negotiations, that suggested that the federal government was going to be allowed to decide when and if it wanted to engage in these activities, or to limit these responsibilities based upon its unilateral decision as to how it wanted to spend its federal dollars,” the tribe wrote in its complaint.

The government argues there is nothing in any of the three treaties that binds the federal government to providing funding, pointing to Article 9 of the 1868 treaty, which lays out the government’s obligation to provide other services, like blacksmiths, teachers and physicians, but does not mention police.

The 1851 Treaty allowed the U.S. to establish roads on the reservation and military outposts in exchange for the government to protect them from “the commission of all depredation by the people of the United States.”

Todd argued in court Wednesday that the 1851 Treaty was merely a “general trust relationship.”

The tribe calls the 1825 Treaty one of the "earliest federal commitments to impose U.S. criminal law in Oglala territory, and to provide basic federal law enforcement services in Oglala."

The 1825 Treaty states that complaints by “the injured party” should be made to the government’s agent, and that the chiefs are obligated to “deliver up” the person against whom the complaint is made. It also stipulates that anyone who commits violence against a Native American would be tried and punished if found guilty.

The government dismissed the 1825 Treaty argument on Wednesday, saying it appeared the tribe had abandoned that defense, which Conly Schulte with the defense said was not the case.

With the Snyder Act, Congress authorized funds to “the relief of distress and conservation of health” among Native Americans. ILERA established a Division of Law Enforcement Services (DLES) within the BIA to carry out the Secretary of the Interior's ”responsibility to provide and assist in the provision of law enforcement services in Indian country,” and the TLOA was written to enhance tribes' authority to prosecute and punish criminals; expand efforts to recruit, train and keep BIA and tribal police officers, and increase access to criminal information sharing databases.

‘Prayer for relief’

If the court were to rule in the tribe's favor, it would deliver both major changes and a rebuke of the government system, possibly setting a precedent for how the federal government handles law enforcement funding to Native American Tribes nationwide, a point not lost on the judge, although Lange noted that he must decide the case not based on the effects it might have.

In the portion of the tribe’s lengthy complaint against the government titled “Prayer for Relief” it lists what it wants from the court:

To declare that the government has a treaty obligation to provide law enforcement officers and investigators in adequate numbers and to equip them adequately, and it has been in violation of those obligations.

To remedy that, the tribe asked the court to require the government to fund and equip a minimum of 2.8 tribal officers per 1,000 in the law enforcement service population. That number is disputed. The tribe states it is over 40,000, to include those who work and travel on the reservation. The government places it at around 30,000.

The tribe also wants the court to rule that the BIA approve requests from the tribe it “improperly” denied for funds to support a Division of Drug Enforcement, Missing and Murdered Unit, Internal Affairs and School Resource Officer Programs.

Young testified that when the above programs were denied, the tribe was not given a detailed explanation as to why, and the OST’s demand includes a request for the court to require the government to provide a detailed account of why it made the decision to not fund something the tribe requests.

Another request, aside from the government paying all fees incurred from the lawsuit, is for the government to stop using a base funding level for law enforcement from 25 years ago.

“They need to live up to their treaty obligations, and they need to listen to us. Decades and decades, like I said, we’ve been ignored. I believe today is that day that we need to take a stand,” Stars Comes Out said.