Quicker response times and the ability to deal with aggression following the almost instant dissipation of an opioid high are some benefits of local law enforcement carrying Narcan, a drug that reverses the deadly effects of an overdose.

In response to the growing opioid epidemic, local law enforcement agencies in Pennington County added Narcan — generic name naloxone — to their toolkits in recent years.

Narcan is an opioid antagonist. It works by knocking drugs like fentanyl, which is a leading cause of overdoses in the nation, off of the brain receptors.

"The receptors on our cells that the opioids attach to are very specific. It's like a specific key to a lock. Narcan mimics that perfectly," said Brent Long, Rapid City Fire Department division chief of EMS operations.

"It's definitely a wonder drug in these situations," said PCSO Lt. Casey Kenrick, who previously led the Pennington County Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Prior to 2018, when the Box Elder Police Department received the life-saving drug, Narcan was limited to fire departments and medics.

The South Dakota Department of Health equipped the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office with Narcan in September 2021 after receiving a federal grant.

Long, who has worked at the RCFD for 26 years, said law enforcement's response time is typically quicker than the fire department's, which is vital in an overdose situation.

It takes about four to five minutes for brain damage to begin when someone has stopped breathing, the dangerous hallmark of an opioid overdose. A person can slip into a coma or begin to have seizures after the five-minute mark, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes.

Typically, it takes the fire department about four to six minutes to respond to a call. Long said law enforcement can respond anywhere from a minute to four minutes.

"You've got one or two people in a vehicle, and they're mobile," Long said. "It's just too much to drive a big ladder truck around town all day. [Law enforcement] can be there quicker."

Since the officers and deputies began carrying the drug, RCPD officers used it the most — 21 times. The Box Elder Police Department has administered it approximately 12 times since 2018, followed by the PCSO's four times since September 2021.

The RCFD gave 62 doses in 2022 after responding to 48 overdose calls. Long said the department has seen an increase in overdose calls in the last four years.

In 2018, the number of overdose deaths in South Dakota was 43. That shot up to 71 in 2019, and then remained steady in 2020 before rising to 86 in 2021.

Those numbers mirror national trends.

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, overdose deaths involving opioids more than doubled from 21,089 in 2010 to 47,600 in 2017. Deaths remained steady through 2019, before a significant increase in 2020 to 68,630 and again in 2021 with 80,411.

Kenrick said Narcan is a way to give people a chance to get help for addiction because, "There's going to be a time when nobody's there to call or nobody knows and it's too late, and we don't even get the chance to help them."

There can be stigma with the use of Narcan, Kenrick said, but "every family has somebody that struggles with drug use — everyone, whether it's a friend or a family (member)."

"A lot of times this is family members of ours that we're saving. That's the way we look at it. That's the way we react to these situation. That's why it's important that our deputies have these," he said.

The training on how to use it is "very minimal," Kenrick said. The nasal spray comes in a plastic applicator that's inserted into the nostril and deployed with the push of a thumb.

EMTs are equipped with both the Nasal spray and a intravenous version, which requires more training. The spray supplied to law enforcement is the same one the FDA approved at the end of March for over-the-counter use. Purchasing it at a pharmacy without a prescription has been legal in South Dakota since Oct. 1, 2020.

Although Narcan can bring someone back from an overdose and save their life, the recipients aren't usually happy when it takes affect.

"You don't know you're not breathing and dying. In your mind, you're floating around and feeling good, and then all of a sudden — boom — back to reality," Kenrick said.

The jolt into reality often leads to aggression, according to both Kenrick and Long.

"It does get interesting, so having law enforcement there is a safety thing for us, first of all," Long said. "Second of all, they'll get the first dose in [and] the patient will just start to come around. We'll get there, start to assess, the patient comes up, [and] we can control the scene safely."

Although Narcan is fast-acting, it does wear off — faster than the opioids do, according to Long.

"That's where it's important that we do follow-up doses...get them to the hospital," he said.

Another limitation of Narcan is it only works on opioids, which are often mixed with other drugs. First responders also don't always know exactly what someone has taken, but Narcan can be a tool to rule out opioid use to "cover all the bases," Long said.

"When a person's not breathing, we don't have that luxury of having a three- or four-minute patient assessment, which is thorough and you can really find out what's going on. You're basically behind the ball once you get there," Long said. "And again, back to law enforcement, they get there quicker."