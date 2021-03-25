AA track athletes learning the javelin this season as an exhibition

He threw about 117-feet then and competed against one of the nation's top javelin throwers, Sam Hankins, who is now at Texas A&M.

"It was fun to watch him, but it was also a little discouraging. But it was super fun to go out and compete," he said.

Although it is an exhibition this season, Porter said he was glad it is being added to South Dakota high school track and field.

"Two years ago I wished I could have done this in more meets. It is a great event," he said. "It's in the Olympic stage in other states, so why can't we do it? It is one of the things I love about track, it gets everyone out and there is an event for everyone. Adding javelin is another way for kids to get out and do something."

Central assistant coach Logan McGough is a former Cobbler weight man, and he also competed at South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State. He threw the javelin a few times in practice in college, but not in competition.

"Obviously this is the first day, and for us, we haven't had very many practices with the actual javelin in our hands," he said. "We need to build our foundation, we need to build slowly. We don't need skip-step stuff up here trying to catch up to everyone else. We just need to build, build build.