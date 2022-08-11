Aaron Lewis turns concert into expletive-ridden bash, blames Democrats for racism

STURGIS — Former metal band member turned country singer Aaron Lewis blamed Democrats for slavery and systemic racism at his concert on Wednesday night at the Buffalo Chip before award-winning country singer Travis Tritt, the evening’s headliner, took the stage with a less politically-pointed patriotic show.

By the time Lewis took the stage around 8:30 p.m., the Chip was almost packed with standing fans and parked motorcycles. Several concertgoers told the Journal they primarily came to see Lewis, although they were also fans of Tritt. One couple, visiting from Minnesota, said they couldn’t pick a favorite.

Lewis started with the metal band Staind before moving on to a solo country career, releasing his first country album in 2011. The 50-year-old made his thoughts on the political climate of the country well known on Wednesday.

He walked on the stage wearing a black T-shirt with the phrase “veterans before refugees” in bold white capital letters, and a black hat with white mesh and white lettering on the front clearly stating “FUBIDEN,” an expletive directed toward President Joe Biden.

He started his concert “the right way,” he said, with the Pledge of Allegiance, the majority of the crowd joining him. He then played his first song of the evening, “Country Boy.” The lyrics make familiar references in the country music genre: self-reliance, family, guns, trucks, the American flag, pride in being an American and not needing the government.

Other tracks Lewis played include “Sinner,” “Granddaddy’s Gun,” “Northern Redneck,” “The Road,” “God And Guns,” “If I was a Liberal,” “That Ain’t Country,” “I Ain’t Made in China,” as well as some of his hits from his time with Staind: “Right Here,” “It’s Been Awhile” and “Outside.”

Lewis’ made his most notable and impassioned speech before he played “Am I The Only One,” which he said he wrote out of “sheer frustration.”

Towards the beginning of his three-and-a-half minute remarks, he said he isn’t vaccinated and neither are two of his band members. He also said he hired one of his members because he was fired for being vaccinated. He then moved on to the topics of slavery, white supremacy, racism and the Democratic party.

“The people that are telling us that we’re the white supremacists, that we’re the racists, that we’re the horrible people. They’re the people that are responsible for it all,” he said. “The Democrats are responsible for owning every slave. They're responsible for every racist and segregational law to have ever been on the books in the United States of America ever, and they’re responsible for the systematic destruction of our country right [expletive] now. That systemic racism they talk about that is this thread that goes throughout our entire history. It’s the Democrats. The Democrats are that thread.”

Through the lyrics, Lewis asks if he’s the only one who is “shakin’ my head and thinkin’ something ain’t right,” “willin’ to fight / for my love of the red and white / and the blue, burnin’ on the ground / another statue comin’ down in a town near you / watchin’ the threads of Old Glory come undone.”

In the lyrics “who still gives a [expletive] and worries ‘bout his kids / as they try to undo all the things he did,” Lewis replaced “he” with “Trump.”

The crowd matched Lewis’ sentiments with robust engine roars. One concert-goer held a “[expletive] Biden” flag. His display was met with cheers. Others held American flags and wore American flag clothing.

Lewis returned for an encore to chants of “USA.” He appeared to run over his concert time, with announcers before Tritt’s concert seeming rushed. The beauty pageant announcer said she was told to be quick.

An enthusiastic crowd welcomed 59-year-old Travis Tritt to the stage just after 10:30 p.m. Tritt said his first show at the Buffalo Chip was for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally’s 50th anniversary during the early stages of his career.

“These are my people,” Tritt said. “There’s nothing like being in the Black Hills, baby. The Black Hills matter … It’s great to be back here. After 2020, it’s good to be playing anywhere again. Thank you for having us back. It’s great to be back at the Buffalo Chip.”

He said he got into Sturgis on Sunday to have time to ride bikes with his “biker brothers and sisters.”

Tritt played some of his most well-known hits from decades past such as “It’s a Great Day to be Alive,” Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “I’m Gonna be Somebody,” “Here’s a Quarter,” “Take It Easy” and “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.”

He also played a mix of some new songs from his 2021 album "Set In Stone," including “Smoke In A Bar,” which nods to times gone by.

“In the last two years I’ve been hearing from people that are talking about nostalgia a little bit differently. In the last two years, I’ve heard from people that say, ‘Man, wouldn’t it be nice if we could just go back in time a few years ago to a time when everybody seemed to get along a little bit better?’ There wasn’t so much hate, so much division in our world. The world seemed like it moved a little bit slower. And you know what else you could do not that long ago? You could smoke in a bar,” he said.

Tritt’s show also included a good deal of patriotism. He talked about his time as a celebrity chairman and spokesperson for the Disabled American Veterans Association for four years. He took the position after he shot a music video at a veteran’s hospital, and he was inspired to help where he could. He took time during his set to thank all the veterans in the crowd.

“To all of you who have served, my message to you is this: You are the best in the world. May God always bless you. May God always bless your families, and may God always bless the United States of America,” he said.

Tritt played into Thursday, saying goodnight near 12:30 a.m.