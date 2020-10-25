Abby Cutler, Hill City girls earn state titles

Hill City freshman Abby Cutler gave herself a reminder every time she looked into her mirror, about how much she wanted to win a state cross country title.
Literally.
Cutler wrote on her mirror and all over her basement in hundreds of places, "I will win the state meet."
She did just that, with ease Saturday at the cold and snowy Class A Girls Cross Country Championships at Hart Ranch.
Her motto in her reminders was, "I believe 100 percent believe to achieve."
Her win, along with the Rangers' depth, led the Hill City girls to the team title, the program's second in four years. The Rangers scored 32 points, to 74 for second-place Sioux Falls Christian and 82 for two-time defending state champ Custer.
Saturday, Cutler did her thing, staying with the pack at the beginning before making her move and winning easily. She finished in 19 minutes, 16.57 seconds, well ahead of second-place finisher Faith Wiese of Flandreau in 19:32.73.
"We told her that other girls were going to key off of her, so just be patient," Hill City coach Joe Noyes said. "The second half of the race she just put it down and separated herself and showed why she is the best runner in Class A in South Dakota."
Paige Schmidt of Aberdeen Roncalli was third in 19:33.13, followed by Heidi Olson of Mobridge-Pollock in 19:42.29 and Ashlylnn Batchelor of Milbank in 19:43.45.
"We started really fast and I knew I couldn't be in the front right away," Cutler said. "I started out at my pace and I just worked my way up, and I had more to push in the middle. There was one downhill I just went right past them and I didn't look back."
Winning a state title was a dream come true for the Hill City freshman.
"I get emotional talking about it because it is one of my biggest goals, and I got to achieve it. It's really awesome," she said.
All of the reminders in her basement and on her mirror helped her confidence and got her ready for Saturday.
"I felt a lot of pressure, but all of the people, they kept saying, 'You're going to win,' because they knew I could do it," she said. "It was stressful, but they were right, and I knew they were right."
Cutler and her teammates began their quest for the state team title May 1 after it was learned that there would be no spring track season because of the pandemic.
Noyes said to have it all pay off is special.
"You get a little teary," he said. "All of the hard work, the sweat and tears, it is all worth it."
The Rangers had six runners in the top 26 and did just what Noyes wanted them to do — add points to their top challengers.
"I think we had six girls almost ahead of every team we were competing against, their third or fourth runners," he said
The rest of the Rangers' results saw Nancy Falkenburg Brown in seventh in 20:05.49, Jazzla Hutto in 14th place in 20:26.59, Ryken Falkenburg Brown in 20:32.65, Jaelyn Peters in 20:43.97 and Lilly Ross in 20:58.27.
The Rangers won their first-ever state title for the school in 2017 on the same Hart Ranch course. Noyes said a couple of those runners were there Saturday to cheer on their old school.
"I looked at them and I said, 'Hey, we beat your score from three years ago. We scored 32 and you were 37,'" he said with a laugh. "They looked back and said, 'We were the first at Hill City.' It's awesome the culture and the team, is so special.'
Noyes said what was most special is the six girls who raced Saturday did not compete on the state-title team from three years ago.
"That is what that group built three years ago. It was those 11 girls coming in and working for it," he said. "The six runners today on the course just wanted to carry the torch. That is a special thing.
"In all of this 2020, it is so special that the kids had this opportunity, so we're thankful for the state to give us this opportunity."
Cutler, meanwhile, she said she'll probably leave some of the writing up on her mirror, although she may take some down.
After all, she has something else to write now.
"Maybe I'll put on there, 'I won,'" she said.
Other area runners who placed in the Top 25 saw Kadense Dooley of Custer in sixth place (19:53.70), Marissa Bonsness of Rapid City Christian in ninth (20:13.94), Eva Studt of Custer in 11th (20:15.67), Jade Ecoffy of Red Cloud in 18th (20:34.97), Ramsey Karim of Custer in 22nd (20:47.43), Ava Allen of Belle Fourche in 23rd (20:49.41) and Allison Hayes of Belle Fourche in 25th (20:56.99).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!