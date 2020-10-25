Abby Cutler, Hill City girls earn state titles

"I think we had six girls almost ahead of every team we were competing against, their third or fourth runners," he said

The rest of the Rangers' results saw Nancy Falkenburg Brown in seventh in 20:05.49, Jazzla Hutto in 14th place in 20:26.59, Ryken Falkenburg Brown in 20:32.65, Jaelyn Peters in 20:43.97 and Lilly Ross in 20:58.27.

The Rangers won their first-ever state title for the school in 2017 on the same Hart Ranch course. Noyes said a couple of those runners were there Saturday to cheer on their old school.

"I looked at them and I said, 'Hey, we beat your score from three years ago. We scored 32 and you were 37,'" he said with a laugh. "They looked back and said, 'We were the first at Hill City.' It's awesome the culture and the team, is so special.'

Noyes said what was most special is the six girls who raced Saturday did not compete on the state-title team from three years ago.

"That is what that group built three years ago. It was those 11 girls coming in and working for it," he said. "The six runners today on the course just wanted to carry the torch. That is a special thing.

"In all of this 2020, it is so special that the kids had this opportunity, so we're thankful for the state to give us this opportunity."