Absolu found guilty on all counts in triple-murder case

After two days of deliberation, the courtroom erupted in tears of relief Thursday afternoon as a Pennington County jury announced the verdict in a triple murder case against a Bronx, New York man — guilty of three counts of first-degree murder.

The solemn eight-man, four-woman jury found that almost 2.5 years ago Arnson Absolu killed, with premeditation, Charles Red Willow, 26, of Rapid City, Ashley Nagy, 29, of Greeley, Colo., and Dakota Zaiser, 22, of Rapid City.

Per South Dakota state law, Absolu will face a minimum of life in prison.

"We're just thrilled," Roxanne Hammond, the lead prosecutor on the case told the Journal after the verdict.

Prior to the reading of the verdict, the courtroom buzzed with energy as it filled with the victims' families, prosecutors, defense attorneys, law enforcement, courthouse employees and personnel. When the judge walked in, the room fell silent anticipating the arrival of the jury.

Absolu's body language remained steady through the reading of the verdict, but he let out a sigh as the judge discussed setting his sentencing date, which will take place a 1 p.m. Feb. 24.

In the hallway after Absolu was escorted back to the county jail, his attorney, Timothy Rensch, congratulated Hammond on the victory. In return, she told him that he put up a good fight.

Barry Young, the lead investigator on the case, and Luke Lang, who assisted Young in the investigation, were both emotional after the verdict. Zaiser's mother hugged the two men, thanking them for their work.

In a case where the state spent eight days presenting witness and expert testimony, the defense chose to hold off on taking the floor until closing arguments on Wednesday. Rensch cross-examined the state's witnesses, but the defense did not call any of their own.

In closing arguments, the defense worked to poke holes in the state's narrative that Absolu entered the drug scene in Rapid City a few months before the murders as "a man who thought he could be a big fish in a small pond" and recruited several people in the area to sell heroin mixed primarily with fentanyl, two witnesses testified during the trial.

Red Willow ultimately owed Absolu money, which he was angry about and threatened to kill Red Willow over, according to witness testimony. Knowing that Red Willow wouldn't answer his calls, he asked Zaiser to contact Red Willow and set up a meeting on Aug. 24, 2020 after Zaiser was released from the Pennington County Jail at about 9 p.m. that evening.

After Zaiser and Absolu traveled to Thomson Park in Rapid City to meet Red Willow, Absolu shot Red Willow seven times and Nagy once because she happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. Red Willow and Nagy purchased snacks and drinks at a gas station before arriving at the scene.

Absolu then killed Zaiser at an apartment on East Watertown Street in north Rapid City, the state argued, literally and figuratively stabbing him in the back. He then placed Zaiser's body in a plastic tub in the back of a rented blue Chevy Malibu.

A 25-year-old man named Shamar Bennett testified he helped Absolu dispose of a bloody chair and rug and bury Bennett in a shallow grave near Sheridan Lake, where he was found badly decomposed on Sept. 22, about a month after his death.

Zaiser's cause of death was never determined, but an examination of his bones showed sharp force trauma to vertebrae in his neck and more advanced decay in his neck and back.

The defense sought to dismantle Bennett's credibility, pointing out that he lied to investigators over 300 times before finally leading them to the body.

That attempt was ultimately not enough for the jury to find Absolu not guilty. Neither was the argument that the murder weapon — a .40 caliber black and silver Smith & Wesson found in Rapid Creek — didn't match a photo of a gun of the same make and model found on one of Absolu's three phones.

Rensch also highlighted to the jury the lack of DNA, fingerprint and blood evidence in the case. Absolu's DNA was not found at the Thomson Park murder scene, and no blood evidence was found at the East Watertown Street apartment or in the fateful rented blue Chevy Malibu.

The Malibu fell into one of the elements that Assistant Attorney General Trevor Thielen said during opening arguments led to Absolu's arrest: his missteps. The vehicle, which he rented from Casey's Auto Rental on Fifth Street, had a tracking device in it that led investigators to Absolu in the Bronx where he was arrested on Sept. 4, 2020 and extradited to Rapid City on Jan. 6, 2021.

Investigators were able to narrow the investigation to that particular vehicle after viewing video footage of it near the scene, identifying its make, model and year range, and then checking car rentals in the area.

The other two elements that prosecutors pointed to were the hard work of law enforcement and luck. What paid off the most is hard to quantify, but the state was ultimately successful in proving its case to a jury that Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky thanked for their hard work and sacrifice before releasing them back into the public.