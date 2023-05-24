A 38-year-old Bronx man convicted of murdering three people in Rapid City in August 2020 will not receive a new trial although information about a key witness should have been provided to the defense, Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinksy ordered on May 12.

A jury found Arnson Absolu guilty on Jan. 26 of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, 29-year-old Ashley Nagy and 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser.

Witnesses testified Absolu came to Rapid City to recruit locals to sell heroin mixed primarily with fentanyl a few months prior.

Red Willow and Nagy were found shot dead in an SUV parked at Thomson Park in Rapid City on Aug. 24, 2020 after a nearby resident heard several gunshots and called 911. Red Willow owed Absolu money, according to testimony at trial.

The Thomson Park discovery prompted an investigation by local law enforcement that eventually led them to Absolu, who was arrested on Sept. 4 in the Bronx for Red Willow and Nagy's murders.

Zaiser, who was released from the Pennington County Jail the same evening Nagy and Red Willow were killed, was reported missing by his mother the next day.

He was initially a person of interest in the case until Shamar Bennett — a 25-year-old who knew Absolu through the heroin trade in Rapid City — led law enforcement to Zaiser's body buried in a shallow grave near Sheridan Lake west of Rapid City.

Bennett testified at trial he helped Absolu bury Zaiser and dispose of evidence related to his murder. Bennett said Absolu confessed he killed the 22-year-old because he witnessed the first two murders, and Absolu feared he would talk. Bennett received immunity for his testimony.

Absolu's defense attorney, Timothy Rensch, filed a motion on March 6 requesting a new trial on grounds the state should have revealed law enforcement considered Bennett either a suspect or a person of interest in an unrelated death in November 2020.

He has not been arrested or charged, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Gusinky's memorandum.

The state has maintained Bennett wasn't a suspect. Gusinsky wrote the classification essentially didn't matter.

"The focus must be on the information available regarding the person, rather than the subjective classification," he wrote.

Rensch argued the other investigation could have been motivation for Bennett to take the stand to "avoid additional charges and/or curry government favor," and the defense should have had the information.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Roxanne Hammond wrote in the state's response Bennett hadn't been offered anything by the state regarding the November 2020 investigation.

Hammond also argued the information would not have been included in the trial, and if it had, "one additional line of questioning on a fact with limited relevance would not have changed the outcome of the trial with over fifty other witnesses and over two hundred pieces of evidence."

The judge determined the information should have been provided to the defense. However, the exclusion doesn't warrant a new trial because it would not have been admissible for two reasons.

First, because it was not relevant to the case. Second, because Bennett's testimony was the same at the grand jury hearing and the trial, and the November 2020 death was between those two events.

"Simply stated, Bennett did not testify more favorably at trial. Had he done so, (Absolu) would have been permitted to raise an inference that Bennett's testimony is motivated by a desire to please the...authorities," Gusinsky wrote.

On Feb. 24, Gusinksy sentenced Absolu to three consecutive life sentences and fined him $150,000. Life in prison is mandatory for first-degree murder convictions in South Dakota, but they're not required to run consecutively. Fines are not required, but judge's can order up to $50,000 for each count.

Absolu is serving his sentences at the state prison in Sioux Falls.