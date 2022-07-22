Accused Box Elder arsonist arraigned in Pennington County Court

A Box Elder man accused of arson will receive a psychological evaluation to determine competency to stand trial and a delayed arraignment after a judge's Thursday ruling.

Circuit Court Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle agreed to delay Robert Verner's hearing after Verner’s defense attorney Bradley Borge made the request.

Verner, 51, is accused of burning down a Box Elder home on May 20 after police found him wrapped in plastic sitting in water in the home’s crawl space after cutting off his ankle monitor while on a nine-and-a-half-hour-long furlough from the Pennington County Jail. The court allowed Verner on furlough to take care of his mortgage payment and make home repairs, according to court documents.

Borge said Verner sustained two head injuries during the incident in addition to a head injury he suffered as a child. Borge said Verner’s memory and cognitive ability have suffered, and requested the court allow him to have a psychological evaluation.

Verner is charged with second degree escape by a prisoner and first degree arson for his alleged activities that day.

Arson in the first degree is a class two felony which carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Second degree escape is a class five felony and carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to previous reports, police responded to a call for a suspect who had cut off his ankle monitor May 20. Police did not find Verner immediately; however, the ankle monitor was found and returned to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

At about 5 p.m., Verner's longtime girlfriend called the Emergency Services Communications Center (ESCC) stating since that morning, Verner had assaulted her, popped two of her vehicle tires, set her friend’s car on fire, and was currently inside their house.

Verner reportedly threatened that should law enforcement arrive he would set the house on fire as well.

Officers arrived on scene at 5:21 pm, contacted Verner’s girlfriend, who confirmed her previous statements, and gave permission for law enforcement to enter her house. Officers called to Verner, who did not respond. After smelling gasoline, the officers backed away and called the fire department.

At about 5:40 p.m., first responders saw flames coming out from under the side door on the east side of the residence. Within a few minutes, flames fully engulfed the home. Officers attempted to enter only to find both the front and side doors were barricaded. The heavy smoke made seeing through windows impossible and officers had to step away and allow the fire department to work.

Once the fire was put out, first responders searched the home and found Verner around 8:15 p.m., wrapped in plastic sitting in water in the crawl space under the home. He was arrested and treated for hypothermia on scene.

The court set a status hearing for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.