Accused getaway driver in double murder appears in court

The woman accused of being the getaway car driver in a north Rapid City double homicide earlier this month appeared in court Tuesday on two counts felony counts.

Benita Cisneros, 40, of Rapid City, is charged with two counts of accessory to a crime. If convicted, she would face up to 10 years in the state penitentiary and ordered to pay up to a $10,000 fine.

After Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services arrested Cisneros on Aug. 23, the Rapid City Police Department stated they had identified her as the driver of the suspect vehicle in the Aug. 20 morning shooting of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City. Both were found dead at Knollwood Heights Apartments on Surfwood Drive.

Pennington County Magistrate Judge Janki Sharma set Cisneros' bail at $100,000 cash only, exceeding the $25,000 bond the state requested after noting Cisneros is allegedly the getaway driver for a gang-related double homicide.

Initially, law enforcement identified three persons of interest: 18-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City. Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services arrested Yellow Bird the same day as Cisneros and Quick Bear the next day, Aug. 24. Janis is still unaccounted for.

Cisneros will appear in court at 10 a.m. Wednesday for aiding and abetting a crime and probation violations for three counts of possession of a controlled substance. As of Tuesday afternoon, no official documents have been filed regarding the charge.

Quick Bear is held on a $5,000 cash only bond in the Pennington County Jail. He appeared in court on Aug. 25 for a charge of aiding and abetting an Aug. 17 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against an adult victim on the 1300 block of Wood Avenue in north Rapid City. He is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 10 a.m. for conspiracy to commit a felony. As of Tuesday afternoon, no official documents have been filed regarding the charge.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, Yellow Bird has not been transported back to Pennington County and considerations about Yellow Bird's tribal status "need to be navigated."