Accused hit-and-run driver washed truck, painted rims after teen's death, state alleges

A 27-year-old Rapid City man who is accused of running over a 14-year-old girl last week, killing her and then fleeing the scene washed his truck and painted the rims after the incident, according to the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office.

Jordan Hale appeared at the Pennington County Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus Wednesday morning from the jail via video conference with his retained attorney by his side. The Rapid City Police Department arrested him Tuesday afternoon on a complaint for a felony hit-and-run accident resulting in a death or injury. It's a class 6 felony with a maximum penalty of two years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine.

The state asked for the $10,000 cash-only bond at the hearing, noting that Hare not only fled the scene, but took steps to cover up the incident.

Hare's attorney, Matthew Skinner, asked the court to set a $10,000 cash surety bond, which would have allowed his client to post 10% of the bond through a bondsman.

Skinner noted his client has lived in Rapid City his whole life, is a homeowner, has family in the area and has worked the same job for a decade.

Hare's bond was set at a $100,000 bond upon his arrest prior to the bond discussion at his initial appearance.

Less than four hours after the judge set his bond at $10,000 cash only, Hare no longer appeared on the Pennington County Jail Roster, indicating that he likely posted bail.

Brave Heart's aunt, Leann Iron Hawk, attended the court hearing. She said the rest of the family was unable to because they were making funeral arrangements in Pine Ridge. Iron Hawk said her niece's casket will be closed because of her condition. She said she is "angry and disgusted."

According to witnesses at the scene, Brave Heart was alive for a time after the hit, but she died by the time law enforcement arrived.

"He just left her there to die," Iron Hawk said, adding she doesn't believe Hare should be able to see the light of day ever again and that a $10,000 bail wasn't enough.

A preliminary hearing for Hale is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 3. If a grand jury indicts him, the court will cancel the hearing and move on to other proceedings.