Activities association weathers legislative session

PIERRE — Four bills in the current legislative session impacted the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

“We might be all done for the year on legislation,” said executive director Dan Swartos during a SDHSAA board meeting on Wednesday. “It’s been an interesting year.”

The association ended up neutral on SB177, Gov. Kristi Noem’s legislation that overhauls the rules governing home-schooling. One aspect of the legislation, approved by both the House and Senate, will allow home-schooled students to take part in extracurricular activities. SDHSAA oversees many of those activities.

“That bill’s been an adventure,” Swartos said.

Originally an opponent of the bill, the association became neutral on the subject when an amendment was added that made home-schooled students subject to the association’s eligibility rules and local training regulations.

Wednesday morning, prior to and during the board meeting, Swartos was in the Capitol testifying on two bills.