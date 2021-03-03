Activities association weathers legislative session

PIERRE — Four bills in the current legislative session impacted the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
“We might be all done for the year on legislation,” said executive director Dan Swartos during a SDHSAA board meeting on Wednesday. “It’s been an interesting year.”
The association ended up neutral on SB177, Gov. Kristi Noem’s legislation that overhauls the rules governing home-schooling. One aspect of the legislation, approved by both the House and Senate, will allow home-schooled students to take part in extracurricular activities. SDHSAA oversees many of those activities.
“That bill’s been an adventure,” Swartos said.
Originally an opponent of the bill, the association became neutral on the subject when an amendment was added that made home-schooled students subject to the association’s eligibility rules and local training regulations.
Wednesday morning, prior to and during the board meeting, Swartos was in the Capitol testifying on two bills.
SB128 sought to clarify the state law that doesn’t allow the assignment of broadcast rights for high school athletic events. SDHSAA has an agreement with the National Federation of High School Associations that allows the NFHS to put broadcast equipment in schools. At times there was some confusion about who held the broadcast rights to athletic events broadcast by the NFHS.
Swartos said the bill, which has been approved earlier by the Senate and Wednesday morning by the House Education Committee, “reflects, accurately, what we’re doing with our broadcasting.”
Wednesday Swartos also testified on HB1217, a bill that would override the association’s rules regarding how transgender students qualify to play sports. After being approved by the House, that bill was killed in the Senate Education Committee on a vote of 6-3.
Another bill, SB170, required parental consent for nonemergency physical exams in schools. That bill died in committee.