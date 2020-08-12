Activities board, staff share concerns

“We’re all in this together,” Cassens said. “There are worse things out there than missing a contest.”

SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch said that the association is taking some heat on social media for going on with fall sports when some major college conferences have decided not to play.

“At the end of the day, this is the body that needs to make those decisions,” Auch said.

One of those decisions may be terminating a sports season after just a few weeks of play due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

“When do you call it enough is enough?” Auch asked.

Auch also noted for the board a decrease in the number of people who are willing to work as officials. Some are put off by the chance of getting the virus, Auch said, while others have given up officiating because of money they lost last year when school athletic events were canceled.

SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos likened the way he’s been feeling during the pandemic with the emotions he felt during a military deployment overseas. “There’s this constant feeling of unease,” Swartos said.

Despite his unease, Swartos was able to find something positive in the current situation.

“It’s going to be a good year in that it’s going to push us and that’s how you grow,” Swartos said.

