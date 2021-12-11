ADA center: Accessibility benefits everyone

Can someone’s pet qualify as a service animal? Is your business website usable for people with disabilities? Can you require employees with disabilities to wear masks? The Rocky Mountain ADA (Americans with Disabilities) Center helps businesses and communities proactively address issues that affect people with disabilities.

The Rocky Mountain ADA Center is an advocate for Black Hills employers, workers or anyone who has questions. The center, located in Colorado Springs, Colo., serves South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Colorado and Utah.

The term “disability” includes any condition that substantially limits one or more life activities, including mental and physical health issues, according to Emily Shuman, director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center.

“If you have some sort of ailment that makes it hard to go about daily life, you probably have protections under the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Shuman said. “Now is the time to start thinking about prioritizing accessibility. When we make things more accessible to people with disabilities, they become more usable to everyone. It’s really a win-win."

“Inclusion is big right now, and (having a disability) is the one group we all get to be a member of at some point. Even just with age, those disabilities come,” said Catherine Greseth, executive director of the Workforce Diversity Network of the Black Hills.

Rocky Mountain ADA Center is not an enforcement agency, Shuman said. Its role is information and education about the ADA's five areas of focus -- employment, public services and access to them, public accommodations, telecommunications, and miscellaneous.

“We’re here to interpret regulations and help people understand what they need to do. People can call us or email us if they just have a question about the ADA … if they are a person with a disability or if they’re a business and they’re not sure what their responsibilities are for compliance,” Shuman said.

“The main thing for people to know is we are an information center and we have expertise in the ADA. We provide information, guidance and training on ADA, and most of our services are totally free and confidential,” Shuman said.

In the Black Hills, service animals spark lots of questions, Greseth said. Many people love taking their pets everywhere and sometimes try to pass them off as service or emotional support animals. Businesses and the public benefit from learning about service animals and their roles.

“The one question you can ask is, ‘What is that animal trained for?’” Greseth said. “A service animal is normally a Labrador or a shepherd trained to do a duty. … When it’s a true service animal, they’re so well trained and (in restaurants) they’re under the table and you don’t even realize they’re there.”

Accessible telecommunications – especially as more people have worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic – is another critical issue in the Black Hills, Greseth said.

“Connecting online has become such a vital part of our day-to-day life,” Shuman said. “Accessibility should include your business website. That is considered a part of public accommodations. We often get questions about ‘What should I be doing with my website?’ and ‘How do I make sure my social media content is accessible?’”

Accessibility to buildings and tourist attractions is a vital issue in the Black Hills.

“We have a lot of historic buildings so we don’t ever expect somebody to tear a whole building apart, but there’s easy ways with a simple ramp that they can make it accessible,” Greseth said.

Winter’s arrival and snow removal affects everyone, but especially people with disabilities.

“Making sure snow isn’t piled up on sidewalks … is good for everyone,” Shuman said. “Make sure snow is not being plowed into places that make it hard for folks with disabilities to get around.”

She recommends that all state and local organizations have a staff member in charge of ADA compliance and resolving grievances. In Rapid City, Shuman said Nick Stroot, who is on staff with the city of Rapid City, is that contact.

Shuman said about one-quarter of the questions Rocky Mountain ADA Center receives are related to COVID-19.

“It’s brought about a whole slew of questions and things to think about as far as people with disabilities. It started with questions around masking and what if you’re a person who can’t wear a mask and how to navigate that,” Shuman said. “Now we’re returning to work and there’s been a lot of questions around what if I’m a person of higher risk – can my employer require me to wear a mask? There’s been a lot of questions around vaccine mandates and if I can’t tolerate getting a vaccination, how do I navigate that?”

“We have a huge employee shortage (in the Black Hills). There’s a pool of people with disabilities that could be tapped into by understanding the ADA better,” Greseth said. “I think businesses are scared to hire somebody (with a disability). By knowing what the ADA laws are, you don’t have to worry.”

The Rocky Mountain ADA Center also offers customized virtual or in-person training for businesses on topics such as employment rights, disability etiquette and more. Go to rockymountainada.org/ for assistance or more information.

