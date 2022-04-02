Adam Carlson unsure of future as coaching role opens up

Adam’s Carlson’s aha moment came in last Saturday’s game at The Monument Ice Arena.

Less than midway through the first period against the Atlanta Gladiators, Rapid City Rush forward Alec Butcher grabbed the puck from behind the net off a pass from Zach Court and stuffed in a lightning fast wrap-around goal to the stick-side of Joe Murdaca.

It was a play perfectly executed off a weakness that Carlson found and wanted to exploit, discovering beforehand that the opposing netminder struggled tracking pucks behind the net.

“Burtie looked right at me and he pointed right at me, and I was just like f*** yeah,” Carlson said.

Coaching always interested the 28-year-old goalie, and it’s a path he’s looking forward to after he hangs up his skates for the final time, but whether that’ll come in the next few months or the next few years is still up in the air as he recovers from what he hopes is not a career-ending injury.

In the meantime, while he rehabs and reevaluates his future, the Rush fan favorite has begun dabbling in life on the bench, entering a new role as a member of the coaching staff, sharing his insight on the goaltender position, helping the team succeed and looking to see if he can make it in hockey, off the ice.

“I’ve always wanted to grow, I’ve always wanted to progress, I’ve wanted to make things better, and I found out from a young age I was good at doing that,” he said. “And now I’m finding out that I can do it with professional hockey players.”

Life on the sidelines

Rapid City head coach Scott Burt, nicknamed "Burtie," expected Carlson to play this season, re-signing him last September for a third year in the Black Hills, but an undiscovered knee injury put that plan in doubt.

It was a meniscus injury, suffered during a tough 2020-21 campaign in which Carlson went 13-13-3, down from his inaugural season with the Rush in 2018-19 when he went 21-17-6. The surgery needed was slated to put him out of commission for at least six months. That half-year marker was surpassed this week.

While not being between the pipes was far from a joy, it was better than he expected, he said, as Burt and assistant coach Jeremy Gates allowed the Edina, Minnesota native to work on his mental health. He was able to be home for Thanksgiving for the first time in a decade, where he proposed to his girlfriend Allison. The couple are slated to wed July 2023 in Spearfish.

“Yes, we need to be dialed, we need to put in the work every single day, whether it’s putting together goalie film or taking care of my body myself and getting to the gym. That matters,” Carlson said of the mentality of Burt and Gates. “But they’re also very O.K. with guys hitting the golf course, going out and playing Red Rocks on a day off.”

Being inactive has also given Carlson the chance to come to terms with retirement, should that be on the horizon. These last months, he’s been able to experience life as a non-professional hockey player, and won’t have to scrape and claw his way to search for a new team to play for next offseason.

“I haven’t had to feel like that, which is amazing, one, and two, I’m really grateful for it because I’ve been able to enjoy it, if this is my last season as a listed player,” he said. “I know I’m not going to be done with hockey. I know that. I’ll be involved with it the rest of my life.”

A calling to coach

Carlson has spent much of this season helping the Rush organization in other ways, whether that’s participating in community events, meeting fans or just being a source of strength for teammates.

“There’s not much not to like about Adam Carlson,” fellow goalie Dillon Kelley said chuckling. “He’s always showing up to the rink excited, with a good attitude, a smile on his face, and just having a guy like that with that kind of energy, personally I think it’s contagious in the locker room.”

Carlson is Kelley’s ride to The Monument Ice Arena when the 27-year-old is with the team. During their trips to the rink, Carlson shares stories about his playing days, the two run drills after practice, and Kelley said he’s since been able to better read plays.

After a hot start to his Rush tenure, winning his first seven starts, Kelley, acquired via trade in January, was called up to the AHL for the first time in his career and has made four appearances with the Tucson Roadrunners.

“He’s been through a lot more than I have in my career, he’s played at some higher levels that I haven’t been able to get to yet, that I’m still chasing, and I just have him here as a mentor this year,” Kelley said. “There’s been a lot of jumps for me and some new experiences, and I think Adam’s just been there to help me through those times and stay calm and help me understand what’s going on and how things work.”

Burt wanted to utilize Carlson’s goalie knowledge as well, and the wisdom he’s gained over his five-year ECHL career. He brought him into his office a few months ago to ask him if he was interested in some coaching responsibilities.

“We wanted to find a way for Adam to be involved, not always just being out in the community and hanging around,” Burt said. “It was an opportunity for us to sit down with Adam and just ask him if that was something that maybe he’d be looking into, and he welcomed that with open arms.”

Carlson was first tasked with producing notes on upcoming opposing goalies, paper notes which he lined the walls of the locker room with, then he started creating heat maps, then film studies, all of which surprised and impressed Burt and Gates.

Eventually, he was offered a spot beside the two during games.

“Everything was kind of like a little test,” Carlson said. “And then it got to a point where it was like, alright, let’s get you on the bench.”

Carlson has since earned an even more increased role, as he’s now learning how to take what he knows about the goaltending position and apply it when coaching forwards on how to get shots past those goaltenders, something almost entirely new for the lifelong netminder.

“For me it’s just about getting to the net, and when you see a hole, put the puck in the net,” Burt said. “Whereas Adam might say, this goalie’s tendency is not having the best push-off, so maybe we go side-to-side, maybe a pass-off-pad.”

Not done playing yet

Becoming a full-time coach is unquestionably in Carlson’s future, he said, whether that’s as a private coach, a high school coach, an assistant or some other form, and he leaves no doubt that the ultimate goal is guiding a team to the Stanley Cup.

He’s realistic about that objective, however, and is looking forward to the steps to get there, but before that journey even begins, he’s not done playing just yet.

On Tuesday, his longtime personal goalie coach Ryan Ess of Devenir Goaltending, a private goalie coaching organization based in Minneapolis, for which Carlson has worked, flew into Rapid City to train Carlson and check the status of his knee, looking to see whether he can make a comeback.

If he’s not ready, they’ll reevaluate in a few months, and if he is, at some point, cleared to play, all signs point to him returning in a Rush sweater. If he’s not, it could spell the end of a playing career for Adam Carlson and the beginning of a promising coaching career.

“I’m not on any team’s radar as a 28-year-old with a bad knee who can’t go down to the butterfly,” he said. “You’ve just got to look reality in the eye and move on from there.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.