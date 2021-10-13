Adam Dannenbring named new Stevens girls' head coach

Dannenbring replaces Michael Brooks, who resigned in early October. The Raiders girls' program, under Brooks last season, fell in the state title game to Sioux Falls Washington. In 2019, Stevens was 19-1 before the season ended because of the pandemic, under Travis Swartz, who was an assistant to Brooks in the previous three years, as well as 2020-2021.

Stevens lost four seniors from last year's squad, but returns several starters and regulars.

Dannenbring said that with a lot of players returning with experience and ability, this year’s Stevens job is much different than the other jobs he took over in the past.

“I am blessed to come in with so much talent,” he said. “It will be my job to try not to screw anything up basically. I definitely am going to have to lean on my assistant coaches for help."

Dannebring won a state championship for De Smet in 1995 as a player under head coach Marv McCune and went to Northern State University, where he studied under legendary Wolves men’s head coach Don Meyer, where he took his Theory of Coaching Basketball classes.