Adoption program expands, rebrands as Trinity Pregnancy and Adoption

One-year-old Alvin Bunkowske and his parents, Matt and Carrie, are one of Trinity Pregnancy and Adoption’s first success stories.
Trinity Pregnancy and Adoption is the rebranded, expanded version of Catholic Social Service’s former family services adoption program. The program has been in Rapid City for 45 years. Catholic Social Services in Sioux Falls opted to end its longtime adoption service in 2020 and is not taking on new clients. In January, Rapid City’s CCS office took over Catholic Social Services’ adoption services for the entire state of South Dakota.
That change and expansion prompted a rebranding to Trinity Pregnancy and Adoption, said Kelli Whartman, department head of Trinity Pregnancy and Adoption. This month, the rebranding was announced and a new website was launched, trinityadoption.org. Trinity remains affiliated with the Catholic Social Services organization.
“We want people to know we work statewide and we work with families of all faiths,” Whartman said. “There’s definitely going to be a lot more travel involved to do home studies, but I’m really excited to broaden our client base.”
“I’m hoping with the new website, we’re going to be a lot more accessible to families and especially to pregnant women. It gives me a lot more opportunities to educate people about adoption and makes our services easier to find,” she said.
The name Trinity is a dual reference, honoring the Christian Catholic holy trinity of Father, Son and Holy Spirit, as well as the adoption triad Trinity Pregnancy and Adoption serves – birth parents, adoptive parents, and adopted children throughout South Dakota.
“I really want to focus on serving all parties and making sure everyone has support (through the adoption process) and afterward, because adoption’s a lifelong journey,” Whartman said.
Trinity Pregnancy and Adoption offers free pregnancy counseling, international adoption resources, adoption services, a new online monthly support group for foster and adoptive families, and contracted home studies. Trinity Pregnancy and Adoption is the only agency in South Dakota accredited by the Intercountry Adoption Accreditation and Maintenance Entity organization. IAAME accredits, approves, monitors and oversees adoption agencies that provide intercountry adoption services.
Trinity Pregnancy and Adoption also has Hague Accreditation and is the only agency in South Dakota accredited to do home studies for international adoptions, Whartman said.
Matt and Carrie Bunkowske of Rapid City were in the midst of their son’s adoption process when CCS' family services adoption program transitioned to Trinity. Alvin’s adoption was finalized on March 13, 2021, making him one of Trinity’s first adoptions. Alvin was adopted almost 41 years exactly after his dad, Matt, had been adopted through the Rapid City CSS office in 1979.
“Before I met Carrie, I always thought I wanted to adopt, just because I was adopted,” Matt said. “When I found out we couldn’t have kids, I was kind of excited that we’d be able to adopt. … I kind of wanted to go with Catholic Social Services because I was adopted there.”
The Bunkowskes praised the staff of Catholic Social Services and Trinity for helping them navigate a number of hurdles. Their adoption process was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Matt’s health history with diabetes, and an extra waiting period to satisfy the requirements of the Indian Child Welfare Act, because of Alvin’s Native American ancestry. Whartman assisted the Bunkowskes when they ran into difficulties obtaining a Social Security number for Alvin.
“When we had our meeting with CSS … it was just really comfortable,” Carrie said. “They were very helpful every step of the way. When we had questions on paperwork, you can call them or email them and they would get right back to you. They were super friendly with everything. … You’re needing to have so many training hours and they helped us get signed up for different classes.”
The Bunkowskes also faced financial obstacles. Carrie works for Youth and Family Services, and Matt is employed by Rochester Armored Car Security Services. With the average cost of a U.S. domestic adoption ranging from $20,000 to $40,000, Carrie and Matt weren’t sure they could afford adoption. Trinity bases adoption costs off the family’s income, Matt and Carrie said. With the help of family, friends, fundraisers and a grant, an affordable adoption was possible.
Matt and Carrie said they both appreciate Trinity’s supportive services for them and for Alvin’s birth mother. The couple said if they choose to adopt another child, they’ll go through Trinity Pregnancy and Adoption again.
“With the birth mother, (Trinity) gives them counseling before they choose adoption, and after the adoption they have separation counseling,” Matt said.
“We really liked that they work with the birth mom. With some agencies, you’re paying the birth parents’ expenses and Trinity doesn’t have you do that, so it was nice knowing that if the birth parent changed their mind, that was OK and Trinity would help her (find resources),” Carrie said. “It’s nice to know they were there for us and the birth parent no matter what direction they chose.”