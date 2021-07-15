Adoption program expands, rebrands as Trinity Pregnancy and Adoption

“Before I met Carrie, I always thought I wanted to adopt, just because I was adopted,” Matt said. “When I found out we couldn’t have kids, I was kind of excited that we’d be able to adopt. … I kind of wanted to go with Catholic Social Services because I was adopted there.”

The Bunkowskes praised the staff of Catholic Social Services and Trinity for helping them navigate a number of hurdles. Their adoption process was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Matt’s health history with diabetes, and an extra waiting period to satisfy the requirements of the Indian Child Welfare Act, because of Alvin’s Native American ancestry. Whartman assisted the Bunkowskes when they ran into difficulties obtaining a Social Security number for Alvin.

“When we had our meeting with CSS … it was just really comfortable,” Carrie said. “They were very helpful every step of the way. When we had questions on paperwork, you can call them or email them and they would get right back to you. They were super friendly with everything. … You’re needing to have so many training hours and they helped us get signed up for different classes.”