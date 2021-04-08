Adrian and Isaiah Eastman enjoying time together on the field at SD Mines

Isaiah is listed at running back, but he basically plays wide receiver. He said he is just going with "athlete" and play where the coaches put him.

“I’ll take handoffs in the backfield, I’ll go out and catch passes,” he said. “It is whatever the coaches need.”

Adrian said it didn't surprise him that his brother found success right away with the team.

“Just watching him put in all that work and having him come in and see it pay off as a true freshman, which was kind of the same thing I did here, that was super cool to watch as an older brother," he said. "It made me super proud.”

Because of the pandemic, Adrian will have two more years of eligibility and Isaiah four more years. Adrian admits that he decided to play two more years so he could have more time on the field with his brother.

“That is going to be nice,” Adrian said. “I am supposed to graduate in May of 2023, so that extra year helps me get through school. But definitely, Isaiah being here makes me want to stay for sure.”

Isaiah said one of the reasons he came to Mines was because of his older brother. He also said the coaches and the players all made him comfortable to come here.