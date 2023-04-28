By providing necessities like diapers or cell phones and connecting people to local resources, Pennington County victim advocates help people navigate through the aftershocks of crime in a badge-heavy system.

“You need to understand that you can't save the world, but you can save a person's world,” said Victim Specialist Rebecca Elger, who started in the job about a year ago after 22 years in law enforcement.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Rapid City Police Department established the joint victim assistance program in 2016. It’s 80% funded by the state legislature and 20% funded by the federal Victims of Crime Act grant.

Elger is one of two victim advocates who work on “victim row” in the Public Safety Building in Rapid City. Victim row consists of three cubicles — Elger’s, former pastor Scott Hultgren’s and Ruth Torala’s. Torala is a victim advocate from Working Against Violence Inc., a shelter for domestic violence victims.

Torala works with victims of intimate partner violence at the Public Safety Building; she is employed by WAVI. Hultgren's and Elger’s roles are directly tied in with law enforcement.

Advocates go to crime scenes — after the scene is secure — to provide support for victims. Elger said she’s watched young children and held babies while parents speak with law enforcement.

“When the uniform officer shows up, what’s the first thing you see? The uniform and the badge,” Elger said. “Obviously, officer safety, scene safety and finding the suspect are their priorities. They have a different approach based on what their job is.”

When Elger arrives at a scene, she wears plainclothes or a polo shirt and does what she can to help.

Other than providing immediate support, she's a “resource hub” for victims. She recalled an aggravated domestic violence case where someone tried to kill a woman and her child. The first step was safety. They were brought from the scene to the Public Safety Building.

“We got them into protective housing ... made sure that they had money for food, that we got them gas money, that they got an emergency phone,” Elger said.

There’s a storage room at the Public Safety Building with diapers — mostly donated — which Elger said advocates also keep in their vehicles.

“We have a stockpile of diapers. If we’re dealing with somebody who has little kids, especially that’s displaced, we’re going to give them a good supply of diapers,” Elger said.

Advocates also connect victims with food banks, mental health services, and low-income housing assistance. Elger said advocates guide people through the process of applying for a protection order, and sometimes provide rides for medical care or help victims arrange rides or learn the bus system.

The advocates report to the Criminal Investigations Division, which includes investigators and detectives from the city and the county. Law enforcement leadership assigns them victims from violent cases, including murders, aggravated assaults, aggravated robberies, violations of protection orders, child abuse, and felony non-partner domestic violence. In 2022, they worked with 422 victims.

Elger said Thursday she had about 30 active cases, but that can dip as low as 20 or go as high as about 45.

“They can call and ask us the status of the case at any point,” Elger said. “We work in liaison with the advocates at the [Pennington County] State's Attorney's Office. Once there's an arrest made, and that starts the court process, we can get them in touch with that advocate and keep them up on court dates and who the prosecutors are.”

The six advocates at the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office help fulfill South Dakota’s Marcy’s Law requirements, which include victim notification of court hearings if they request it and confer with a state’s attorney.

“They have all these rights after there’s an arrest made, so the nice thing about our program is we stay in close contact with our victims and get them through that point,” Elger said. “And we can help with that Marcy’s Law side after there’s an arrest.”

Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel said National Crime Victims' Rights Week — which started Monday — is a time to celebrate victims and the people who work with them.

“The theme this year is elevate, engage, and effect change, and what a beautiful theme because that’s what we are doing with our work with victims. We are elevating their voices, we are effecting change, and we are engaging them with the system. That’s our goal. It’s hard work, but it’s important work,” Roetzel said.

Elger echoed that the work isn’t always easy, but she focuses on the wins, like a woman telling her, “Hey, thanks for being my rock. Thanks for pushing me in that direction because this is where I need to be.”

“In her mind, maybe I am the only person who’s been [saying] you got this if you want it,” she said.