Affordable housing becoming more illusive for locals

“It’s sad because people are all coming into this area and we have a shortage of inventory. They’re causing prices to increase in the market. For first-time home buyers or people who live in the area, that’s the tough part — to watch a lot of locals and it’s impossible for them to find a house,” Rhoades said.

Tammy Ackerman, owner and broker of New Heights Properties in Rapid City, said her clients often end up moving to or near Rapid City because they need reliable phone and high-speed internet. Ackerman also said some locals are trying to move out of apartments and into houses in the area, too, because of low interest rates. Military families are buying newer homes around Box Elder.

As home prices increase, Black Hills Habitat for Humanity is getting more inquiries about its program, executive director Scott Engmann said. Locally, the average asking price for a house is $330,000, meaning homeowners would need an income of $54,000 a year to afford a home at that price.

“What we’re seeing is the largest employment sectors are administration, sales, social services and food services, and all of those would be less than $40,000 a year, usually closer to $30,000,” Engmann said. “With the influx of people moving here, it’s driving up the cost of housing. … You’re seeing a real dearth of affordability at this point.”