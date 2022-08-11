After 1st winning season in 4 years, Lead-Deadwood aims for playoff berth in 2022

LEAD — When the South Dakota high school football regular season concluded last year, Lead-Deadwood had accomplished something it hadn’t done in four years: a winning season.

It was a significant feat, done in head coach Kyle Kooima’s inaugural season, and the Golddiggers were pleased with their 5-3 record, but their campaign ended there as they fell short of the postseason, losing out on a playoff berth by just half a seeding point in the Class 11B standings to Clark/Willow Lake for the final spot in the bracket.

“We talked a lot about it at the end there,” Kooima said. “I said yeah, we’re happy with a winning record, but when you’re sitting 17th and they only take 16, it hurts a little bit.”

Lead-Deadwood’s mission this year is to be among the top 16 and reach the playoffs, and Kooima believes he’ll be able to do more with his squad in his second season at the helm now that he better knows his players’ abilities, and they better know his direction and vision for the program.

“We definitely want it this year. We’ve been working hard. I think we can definitely be better than last year,” senior tight end/defensive back Crew Rainey said of the postseason. “We lost a lot of guys but we have a lot of guys returning too, and just been hitting the weight room really hard. We’re ready for it.”

In Kooima’s first season, an expected learning curve was met with a handful of injuries, including one suffered by quarterback Rocke Rainey, who graduated in the spring. The injury forced Sam Kooima, a running back at the time, to step in under center for four games.

Kooima, a 6-foot, 175-pound junior, is now the starting quarterback for the Golddiggers, bringing with him the experience of playing in his father’s system.

“He knows what’s going on,” Kyle Kooima said. “He can tell pretty much everybody where they need to be, so having that knowledge at the center like that will be beneficial.”

In addition to Sam Kooima, other players have become more comfortable in Kyle Kooima's system and will be more prepared if and when asked to step into a certain role. He’s been preaching versatility, having them practice at multiple positions.

“We had kids who stepped up then but maybe were a little unsure of what was going on, just with the new system,” Kyle Kooima said. “This year, if somebody does go down, I think kids are a little more prepared to step up.”

Among Lead-Deadwood’s returning players, Sam Kooima and Crew Rainey were both Rapid City Journal Best of the West honorable mentions last year. Honorable mentions Tyler Percy and Tristen Fierbach both graduated, while its lone selection, lineman Brody Neil, transferred to Rapid City Central for his senior season.

“We have a lot of seniors who got some playing time and several who started, and they’ll be in the backfield. There’s some explosiveness there,” said Kyle Kooima, who operates a run-first, play-action offense. “And we’ve got some lineman who are stronger now than they were a year ago.”

The Golddiggers’ 2022 slate includes six of the same opponents from last year, which bodes well as they beat four of those teams. They topped Hill City 48-8, Lakota Tech 49-14, Custer 26-6 and Rapid City Christian 6-0.

A Week 1 meeting with the Comets on Aug. 19, which comes as a rematch of last year’s Prospector Bowl where the Golddiggers eked out a 6-0 victory, will provide a challenge, however, as well as their Sept. 9 game against Miller/Highmore-Harrold, which edged Lead-Deadwood 2-0 via safety last year.

“There’s definitely going to be some games that’ll be dog fights, where it could go either way,” Kyle Kooima said. “It’ll be a good schedule, we’ll have some tough games, nobody on it is an easy one.”

Lead-Deadwood’s two new opponents will also be tough adversaries. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central went 5-4 last season and was eighth in 11B, while perennial powerhouse Winner enters as back-to-back state champion riding a 23-game winning streak.

“Winner and all the East River teams are going to be pretty tough, so we’re just going to have to go and work our hardest,” Crew Rainey said. “But I think with the teams around here, we’ll give them pretty good games this year.”

Lead-Deadwood 2022 Season Schedule (Home games played at Ferguson Field)

Fri, Aug. 19 - vs. Rapid City Christian*

Fri, Aug. 26 - at Hill City*

Sat, Sept. 3 - at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central*

Fri, Sept. 9 - vs. Miller/Highmore-Harrold*

Sat, Sept. 17 - at Winner*

Fri, Sept. 23 - vs. Hot Springs*

Fri, Sept. 30 - vs. Custer (Prospector Bowl)

Fri, Oct. 14 - vs. Lakota Tech

*Class 11B game