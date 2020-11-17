After making school history, Hill City readies for state tournament

The Hill City volleyball team’s goal at the beginning of the season was to be in this position.

After a heartbreaking five-set loss to Elk Point-Jefferson in last year’s SoDak 16, the Rangers not only wanted redemption, but to make school history.

They did just that, knocking off Clark/Willow Lake in straight sets last week to earn the program’s first-ever state tournament berth.

“Every day in practice, we know we have to give it our all, and that’s what we’ve done to get this far,” senior outside hitter Hailey Wathen said. “Making it to state took working hard and not giving up, and all of that will pay forward into the state tournament.”

While Hill City has accomplished its goal of making it through the SoDak 16, the season isn’t over. The squad is now turning its attention to the state tournament and three potential matches to capture a championship.

The Rangers, 26-2, are the No. 2 seed in the Class A bracket and will battle No. 7 Parker at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday in the opening round at Watertown Civic Center. Although they’re one of the top seeds, head coach Lindsy Wathen said there’s no burden on them.