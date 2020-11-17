After making school history, Hill City readies for state tournament

The Hill City volleyball team’s goal at the beginning of the season was to be in this position.
After a heartbreaking five-set loss to Elk Point-Jefferson in last year’s SoDak 16, the Rangers not only wanted redemption, but to make school history.
They did just that, knocking off Clark/Willow Lake in straight sets last week to earn the program’s first-ever state tournament berth.
“Every day in practice, we know we have to give it our all, and that’s what we’ve done to get this far,” senior outside hitter Hailey Wathen said. “Making it to state took working hard and not giving up, and all of that will pay forward into the state tournament.”
While Hill City has accomplished its goal of making it through the SoDak 16, the season isn’t over. The squad is now turning its attention to the state tournament and three potential matches to capture a championship.
The Rangers, 26-2, are the No. 2 seed in the Class A bracket and will battle No. 7 Parker at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday in the opening round at Watertown Civic Center. Although they’re one of the top seeds, head coach Lindsy Wathen said there’s no burden on them.
“There isn’t a lot of pressure on us as it’s our first state tournament. We’re not going in having to defend any titles or expectations,” she said. “Most of the teams don’t even know who we are. We know that gives us the opportunity to play aggressively and not hold back.”
Hill City punched its ticket to the state tournament last Tuesday, Nov. 10, which gives it nine days in between matches. With so much time away from competition, senior libero Shalie Weaver said her team is sticking with each other and keeping their target in front.
“We have not been doing a lot of hanging out with other people,” she said. “We’ve been around our own volleyball team with the coronavirus being around, so we’re pretty much focused on each other and being a family.”
Lindsy Wathen said her squad has remained on target for their first-round matchup through practice.
“The team is staying focused through preparation. Honing in on specific skills and giving them goals has helped to maintain focus,” she said. “We’ve been working on our defense the most. Reading the offense and blocking have been focus skills.”
The Rangers have been placing an emphasis on defense, Lindsy Wathen said, because of the strength of Parker’s offense. Serving aggressively will be needed, but also keeping opposing blockers moving to create gaps and open up one-on-one situations for their own hitters will be crucial.
Parker is 18-7 on the season.
“Parker has been to the state tournament before and has a history of strong coaching. They have height at the net and multiple weapons,” she said. “We both play a pretty traditional game and have strong hitters. Defense on both sides will be key.”
Weaver said she’s been putting her attention in practice on those blockers, and preparing for what she might see out of the Pheasant hitters.
“For me, it’s definitely working hard and making myself better, lining up off blockers for hitting and just taking some of the harder hits,” she said. “The blockers have been doing a lot of work of reading the setters and where they’re going to set it, so I need to do my part and line up correctly off of them.”
Hill City has a few nerves among the team, Hailey Wathen said, but she expects those to increase once they step onto the court. With so much time before the Rangers opening-round match, she’s ready to make the trip to Watertown and just play.
“It’s very exciting to go, and even for me as a senior, making it to state in my last year is just awesome. To leave that legacy for younger players is just the best feeling,” she said. “We’ve just got to bring what we have to do onto the court when we practice. We have to work harder than we ever have against (Parker) in order to win and not fail.”
