After mixed opening weekend, Rush prepare for road series

The Rapid City Rush opened their 2020-21 campaign with two very different results.

In their season opener Friday night, they overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Utah Grizzlies 6-4 in a game that consisted of 12 penalties, seven in the second period alone. On Saturday, they managed just one goal as they stayed tied with the Grizzlies for most of the first two periods before their opponent tallied twice in the third to win 3-1 and the split their first series.

With two contests under their belt, the Rush are preparing for a trip to Texas to take on the Allen Americans in a two-game series this weekend. Head coach Daniel Tetrault said there’s plenty of energy among the team in returning to competition.

“Overall it was a good weekend,” he said. “It was just great to be playing hockey again, especially Friday there was a lot of excitement in the air.”

WEEKEND RECAP

Friday marked the first time in nine months since Rapid City played a game, as the ECHL shut down the season last March due to COVID-19. In shaking off rust and learning to play as a five-man unit, the Rush fell behind 2-0 in the first period thanks in part to a power-play goal.