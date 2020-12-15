After mixed opening weekend, Rush prepare for road series

The Rapid City Rush opened their 2020-21 campaign with two very different results.
In their season opener Friday night, they overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Utah Grizzlies 6-4 in a game that consisted of 12 penalties, seven in the second period alone. On Saturday, they managed just one goal as they stayed tied with the Grizzlies for most of the first two periods before their opponent tallied twice in the third to win 3-1 and the split their first series.
With two contests under their belt, the Rush are preparing for a trip to Texas to take on the Allen Americans in a two-game series this weekend. Head coach Daniel Tetrault said there’s plenty of energy among the team in returning to competition.
“Overall it was a good weekend,” he said. “It was just great to be playing hockey again, especially Friday there was a lot of excitement in the air.”
WEEKEND RECAP
Friday marked the first time in nine months since Rapid City played a game, as the ECHL shut down the season last March due to COVID-19. In shaking off rust and learning to play as a five-man unit, the Rush fell behind 2-0 in the first period thanks in part to a power-play goal.
In a wild second period, Rapid City was called for penalties four times but scored three goals, two of them shorthanded with one coming on a 5-on-3, and gave up a power-play and shorthanded goal for a 4-3 deficit heading into the third, where the defensive unit allowed just five shots and played shutout hockey, while the offense notched a trio of scores to pull ahead and grab the victory.
Rookie Jack Suter scored the Rush’s only goal of Saturday’s game in the first period, which the Grizzlies responded to by evening the score 24 seconds later. They later put up two goals in the third on goalkeeper Dave Tendeck, who made his professional debut, to take the second contest.
Mason Baptista earned two goals and an assist among both games, while Mark Auk managed three assists and Tyler Coulter added two assists. Suter, Avery Peterson, Brennan Saulnier, Cedric Montminy and Shawn Boutin each collected one goal. Adam Carlson made 25 saves in Game 1, while Tendeck stopped 31 shots in Game 2.
Peter Quenneville, who leads the team with nine shots, said the feeling among the squad after opening weekend is that they’re thrilled to be back on the ice, and they understand kinks will have to be worked out.
“I think we’re just excited to be back playing hockey,” Quenneville said. “I think everyone acknowledges the fact that it’ll take some time to get things smoothed out and feel like we normally would at the start of the year.”
Quenneville added that Rapid City showed in the first game that it could score in different situations, tallying goals in power-play, shorthanded, and even strength opportunities, from a multitude of skaters. In the second game, however, the Rush struggled to adapt to the adjustments the Grizzlies made, and failed to put many shots on goal, ending with 23.
“We just have to take it upon ourselves to figure out what they’re doing in any game with the fact that we’re a much better group, more matured, more experienced,” he said. “We should have the ability to change the way we’re playing if we’re meeting in a roadblock in the game.”
Tetrault said the Rush and the Grizzlies came out slower on Saturday due to playing two games in two days, something they haven’t done since last season.
“Both teams were a little tired. They haven’t played back-to-back games since early March, so the pace was a little slower,” he said. “It’s still early, we’re only two games in. We got the split, and it was just fun overall to be back in action.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Rapid City will head to the Lone Star State on Thursday for two games with Allen, which fell 4-3 to the Tulsa Oilers in its season opener, on Friday and Saturday as part of a five-game road stand. It won’t be back at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center until Jan. 6.
The Rush were 2-6 against the Americans last season, going 0-6 on the road, and three of their losses were decided by one goal. Tetrault said he expects it to be a tough series.
“They’re going to come out hard. We’ve got to be ready,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of talent, a lot of big bodies, guys with experience. It’s going to be a good test for our club, but we’re going to be ready.”
Among the Americans is 2017 NHL Draft fifth-round pick Cole Fraser and returning forward Tyler Sheehy, who made last season’s ECHL all-star game. Goalkeeper C.J. Motte is a six-year veteran of minor league hockey and backup Zachary Sawchenko is back in Allen after splitting last year between the Amercians and the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda.
“For us, we always try to rise to the task. We usually have a lot of good games against Allen and you see our best effort in those games,” Quenneville said. “We tend to elevate and crank things up a bit, so I’ll look for much of the same this weekend.”
GOALIE SITUATION
Adam Carlson and Dave Tendeck each got their first starts last weekend, with Carlson making 25 saves and allowing four goals, and Tendeck making 31 saves with three goals allowed. Tetrault said despite their early struggles, he’s confident and comfortable with his two netminders.
“Carlson had a tough start allowing two goals right away, but he’s a competitor and he battled throughout the whole night. The timing’s a little off, but I really love that he competed and got the win for us,” he said. “And Tendeck, what can I say? We didn’t help him out that much Saturday. I know he had jitters in the first period but he kept us in the game and made some big saves. You can tell he’s a really good goalie.”
INJURIES
Forward Brennan Saulnier and defenseman Brett Beauvais missed Saturday’s contest, both with upper body injuries. Saulnier’s injury was minor, Tetrault said, and his absence was precautionary in preparing for the series with Allen this weekend, which he will be active for. Beauvais, meanwhile, will be out this weekend.
ROSTER MOVES
The Rush are adding six new skaters to its roster, including a third goalkeeper. The announcement revealing the players is expected to come Tuesday or Wednesday
