AG forms council for murdered and missing indigenous perons

The South Dakota's Attorney General's Office took another step on Wednesday towards fleshing out the state's response to the crisis of murdered an missing indigenous people with the formation of the state's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council.

An overwhelming percentage of missing people in South Dakota are Native American. Despite making up only 9% of the state's population, Native American's make up 60% of people currently listed on the state's missing person's clearinghouse.

The council will advise Attorney General Mark Vargo on establishing goals, protocols and parameters for the new MMIP office, which currently consists of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator Allison Morrisette, who is based in Rapid City.

Morrisette started in the position at the end of Nov. 2022. She is an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, came to the position from the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, where she served as the adult supervision coordinator.

"The issues surrounding Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women demand attention," said former Attorney General for the Oglala Sioux Tribe and current co-chair of the council Tatewin Means in a statement. "I look forward to working with MMIP Coordinator Allison Morrisette, the Council and the Attorney General in making the MMIP Coordinator efforts successful."

The council will meet for the first time on Feb. 14. On June 30, they'll deliver a list of goals and objectives for the the MMIP coordinator and then meet at least annually after that to receive a report from the MMIP coordinator, according to an attorney general press release.

The council consists of advocates, prosecutors and law enforcement representatives for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, tribal and state agencies as well as members of the state legislature, according to attorney general spokesperson, Stewart Huntington.

Current Attorney General Mark Vargo, will also serve as co-chair when he returns to his post as Pennington County State's Attorney when Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley takes office on Jan. 7.

"The MMIP initiative within the Attorney General's Office is extremely important for the state," Vargo said. "When the Legislature established the MMIP position, it left it up to the Attorney General to fill in the details. That task will be done best with input from all appropriate corners."

Most of the councils member's names have not been released. Huntington said there are about 15, but Vargo wants to give the council time to meet and begin the process of reaching a consensus on goals and messaging before announcing the full membership.