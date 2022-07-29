Aiden Barfuss leads Winner/Colome to opening-round win at Class B State

Winner/Colome Post Post 169 defeated Hartford Post 118/Humboldt Post 62 8-7 Friday in the first round of the Legion Baseball Class B State Tournament.

Hartford/Humboldt jumped out to an early 6-3 lead through four innings before Winner/Colome came back with two runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to claim the 8-7 victory.

Post 169 recorded its eight runs on 11 hits and four Post 118/62 errors. Hartford/Humboldt scored its seven runs on 12 hits and four Winner/Colome errors.

Aiden Barfuss led the way for Winner/Colome at the plate, going 4 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs. Joey Cole went 2 for 4 with three runs and one RBI.

Barfuss also earned the win on the mound in three innings of relief. He allowed one run (unearned) on one hit with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Gavin Koch suffered the loss in 2 2/3 innings of relief as he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Winner/Colome returns to action at 5 p.m. Saturday against Vermillion Post 1 in Gregory.

Gregory County Post 6 4, Platte/Geddes Post 115 2

Gregory County Post 6 defeated Platte/Geddes Post 115 4-2 Friday in the opening round of the Legion Class B State Tournament in Gregory.

Gregory racked up eight hits and took advantage of three Platte/Geddes errors.

Starting pitcher Bryce Frank proved exception in four shutout innings as the starter, he allowed one hit without a walk or strikeout.

Catcher Rylan Peck led the way and went 2 for 3 two runs and one RBI with one walk.

Jackson Neuman suffered the loss in two innings of relief. He surrendered two runs (both earned) on three hits without a walk or strikeout.

Gregory County returns to action against Redfield Post 92 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Winner/Colome v.s. Vermillion contest at 5 p.m. Saturday in Gregory.

South Dakota Legion Baseball Class B State Tournament

First-Round Scores

Winner/Colome Post 169 8, Humboldt/Hartford Post 62/118 7

Vermillion Post 1 9, Dell Rapids Post 65 7

Redfield Post 92 16, Milbank Post 9 1

Gregory Post 6 4, Platte/Geddes Post 115 2