Aiden Haught's walkoff caps off comeback win for Post 164

After Carter Lyon drew a bases-loaded walk to tie Sunday's game between Spearfish Post 164 and Aberdeen, Aiden Haught smacked a 1-0 pitch into right field to score Noah Mollman and earn a 10-9 walkoff win for Spearfish on its home turf Sunday afternoon.

It capped off a 2 for 5 day for Haught, who scored a run and added three RBIs. Connor Comer went 2 for 2, including a double, with three runs, one RBI and a pair of walks, while Mollman collected two runs and two RBIs in a 2 for 3 day.

Alec Sundsted got the start on the mound for Post 164 and gave up nine runs on four hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in three innings. Kaiden Feyereisen picked up the win in three innings of relief, striking out three and walking one without surrendering a run on one hit.

Spearfish was down 9-3 through four innings but climbed back with a five-run fifth and walked it off in the seventh.

GAME 2

Spearfish Post 164 was not as strong in the second game of its doubleheader with Aberdeen, dropping a 14-3 result in six innings.